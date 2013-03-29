GameStop execs expect PS4 launch demand to 'far outpace' supply

Sony's PS4 is still months away, but a key game retailer is already seeing pent-up demand for the next-generation console that's likely to far exceed available inventory at launch.

CNET reported Friday that executives from worldwide retailer GameStop are predicting big things for the Sony PlayStation 4, despite gamers being kept in the dark thus far about what the console will actually look like.

During its quarterly earnings call on Thursday, GameStop President Tony Bartel announced that "nearly 900,000 members" have signed up to be notified about the new console, an early indication that preorders numbers could be high.

"Although we have been given no official numbers by Sony, we do believe that demand will far outpace the supply of this product during the launch window," Bartel warned investors.

Wii U disappoints

The real question is whether or not the PlayStation 4 will have staying power beyond the initial launch - a problem GameStop is currently experiencing with Nintendo's Wii U.

Although the Wii U had stronger launch numbers than initially expected, the GameStop president described sales in the months since as "disappointing."

Bartel claims Nintendo's marketing has "not broken through the level that it needs to," citing a need to better educate consumers on the "tethered tablet" concept behind the hardware.

Even without strong Wii U sales, GameStop reported a gain in net earnings to $262.3 million, although overall revenue declined slightly from a year ago.

Via CNET