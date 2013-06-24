Don't expect a huge amount of Xbox One chatter during Build 2013

Microsoft's Build 2013 developer conference is right around the corner, with the first keynote kicking off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. BST Wednesday. While we'll hear plenty on Windows 8.1, there's one area Microsoft won't shine a big spotlight on.

The company told us today that its main Xbox One focus came during its May 21 reveal and E3, with additional information due at a later time. There won't be any Xbox team members available at the conference, we were informed.

This doesn't mean that Microsoft won't talk about its latest console (how could it not?), just that we shouldn't expect it to get top billing at this dev show.

The company plans to discuss its new Kinect for Windows during Build, and developers could be in for some SmartGlass information as well. Of course, the company will have plenty of messaging on the cross-platform potential of its various system seeds, and Xbox should be a part of that conversation. Just not a standout like we saw a short time ago.

