British WoW gamers fear limited Lich King release

Every time there is a new expansion pack to Blizzard's phenomenally successful World of Warcraft MMO released it is a major event, with concern today the collector's edition of next month's World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King will not be released in the UK.

Blizzard Entertainment has been slightly coy about the collector's edition release, nothing that it is only being made available in "select regions".

Amazon.com has already sold out of its initial allocation on pre-orders, which gives a good idea of the massive anticipation surrounding this new add-on.

UK release unlikely?

Amazon.co.uk seemingly has nothing available, which has fired the rumours that the CE edition is not being made available in the UK.

Strange. TechRadar has contacted Blizzard UK for further comment so we will update this story as soon as they get into the office today.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King is out in the UK on 13 November, priced at around £25.

[UPDATE - Blizzard has assured us this morning that the collector's edition will get a UK release, with a rep informing us that: "Stock allocations for UK retailers are being finalised... and we're certain that once the retailers know the exact number of boxes they'll have available they'll be happy to put up pre-order offers."]