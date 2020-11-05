Flipkart to host yet another Big Diwali sale from November 8

After hosting three back to back mega sale, Flipkart is gearing up for yet another Big Diwali sale this weekend. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days started kickstarted on October 16 followed by Dussehra sale and later on Big Diwali sale which concluded last night. Flipkart’s new Big Diwali sale is scheduled from November 8 to November 13.

Since Diwali is on November 14, we expect this sale to be the final wave for this festive season. Also, Amazon’s Great India Festival sale will conclude on November 13. The Flipkart Big Billion Day will start on November 7, 12 noon for Flipkart Plus members and for non-Plus members it will start on November 8, 12 a.m.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale card offers

During the last wave of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can avail a 10% instant discount on a bunch of cards this time around. Instead of sticking to a single card offers, Flipkart is offering an instant 10% discount on four cards. If you own an Axis, Citi, ICICI, and Kotak bank credit or debit card, you will be eligible for this offer. The same offer is also applicable on EMI transaction as well.

For those who own a Flipkart Axis bank cards, you get 10% instant discount + 5% additional cashback. Apart from that, there is also No cost EMI options on multiple cards and also debit card EMI options.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale top offers

(Image credit: Aaksh Jhaveri)

As with the previous sales, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is primarily focused on mobiles, electronics, and appliances. For smartphones, Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI, Mobile protection at Rs 1, and exchange offers. And, in the electronics category, you can avail no-cost EMI for over 3 crore products and there will be new deals every day as well. Here are some of the offers that Flipkart has already revealed.

Apart from smartphones, Flipkart will also offer deals and discounts on various other categories such as headphone, speakers, laptops, cameras, and more. We will be bringing all the best offers from the sale. Be sure to bookmark the Flipkart Big Diwali offers page so that you don't miss any offers.