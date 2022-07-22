Fastrack launches new smartwatch Reflex Play: 25% discount on Amazon Prime Day 2022 India

Audio player loading…

Amazon, while announcing its annual Prime Day in India 2022, said there'll be plenty of new products launch for the shopping festival, especially in electronics and wearables.

And right off the bat, youth and accessories brand Fastrack has announced the launch of its next range of smartwatch Reflex Play. It's an exclusive launch for Prime members. What more, the smartwatch is up grabs for an attractive 25% discount during the two days of the Amazon Prime Day sale happening on July 23 and 24.

Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack, said, "we are excited to have partnered with the e-commerce giant for the Amazon Prime Day Launch of Fastrack Reflex Play. Smartwatches are now part of everyone’s style and we are here with the next fashionable and feature-led watches."

Fastrack has tied up with Amazon Fashion for this smartwatch. Saurabh Srivastava - Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India said: "At Amazon Fashion, our vision has been to transform the way India shops fashion and expand our portfolio with a wide range of easily accessible trending styles."

Fastrack Reflex Play features

Fastrack Reflex Play comes with a 1.3” AMOLED display and features such as Blood Pressure Monitoring, and SPO2 monitoring. It will be available in four colours, and Fastrack Reflex Play has a variety of animated watch faces and also supports built-in games.

Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch has options for Always on Display and Notifications, which helps one access important messages, emails, weather updates, and a calendar right on their wrist. It has thinner display but with wide viewing angles, and agreeable contrast ratio on the 1.3” AMOLED feature. The smartwatch provides features like built-in games and options to control camera and music. The features like Sport Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring, 7-day battery life with IP68 water resistance, make Reflex Play suitable for rigorous outdoor activities as well.

Fastrack Reflex Play: Rs 2000 cut for Amazon Prime Day

Reflex Play will be available exclusively during the Amazon Prime Day at a price of Rs 5995. Fastrack Play range would be featured under the ‘Launches in Spotlight’ category on Amazon.

Fastrack Reflex Play will otherwise retail for Rs 7995. So that's an attractive Rs 2000 cut straight away. Further, there is a 10% instant discount up to Rs 500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card Transactions. The smart watch is also available with no-cost EMI option.