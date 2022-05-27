ElectricPe partners with Electric One for EV charging infrastructure

Audio player loading…

It is just not EV makers alone who are trying to improve the charging infrastructure in the country. Other stakeholders in the ecosystem like charging companies and EV retailers too are chipping in. For instance, ElectricPe, an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, has partnered with Electric One, an EV super stores chain, to provide charging infrastructure and encourage EV adoption.

Through this alliance, Electric One customers across 82 stores in India will get access to ElectricPe's EV platform.

The alliance will be executed phase by phase, starting in Bengaluru, before scaling across different regions, providing EV customers access to on-demand charging at the click of a button. It will also strengthen ElectricPe's network, which has onboarded 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru, the largest network in the city.

EV charging network to address range anxiety

The association will be a step towards a common goal of improving the charging infrastructure access in India to boost customer confidence and seamless adoption of clean mobility. ElectricPe recently committed to ensuring 1,00,000 public charging points on its platform by the end of the year.

"At ElectricPe, we have an unshaken vision to establish the largest network of charging points across India on our platform. Electric One has 82 physical stores, servicing multiple OEMs, and has aggressive growth plans; once a customer purchases an EV, they will immediately get access to our nationwide network and all the perks our platform offer," Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe said.

Founder & CEO of Electric One, Amit Das, said, "We believe that our alliance with ElectricPe will provide charging infrastructure, technology, and user interface tools of the highest grade, ensuring that the consumer enjoys a hassle-free experience. Having the largest network of 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru is a testimony to their vision."

ElectricPe is a EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform where users can identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make E-mobility easier.

Electric One is an Indo-German multi-branded e-mobility franchise company, and offers India's first-ever ecosystem in electric mobility in the 2W and 3W segments.