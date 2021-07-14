Dizo GoPods D goes on sale today at discounted price

Realme launched its first brand under the Realme TechLife brand a couple of weeks ago in India. The Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds and Dizo Wireless Bluetooth earphones were announced and today, the former will go on sale for the first time in India.

The Dizo GoPods D are Dizo's first pair of true wireless earbuds and it is a rebranded version of the Realme Q2 global variant. During the first sale, the company is also offering a special discount wherein you can get the product for Rs 200 less than the usual price.

Dizo GoPods D price in India and availability

The Dizo GoPods D true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 1,599, however as a part of the launch offer, during the first sale (today), the Dizo GoPods D will be available for Rs 1,399. The Dizo GoPods D are available in Black and White colour options.

The Dizo GoPods D TWS will go on sale via Flipkart starting today at noon.

Dizo GoPods D features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Dizo GoPods D TWS comes with Bluetooth 5.0 chip with a 10mm bass boost dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs. There is also a dedicated gaming mode that takes the latency down to 110ms. These earbuds also support noise cancellation for calls and also come with support for the Realme Link app which offers further customization.

These are lightweight TWS weighing just 4.1 grams each and the whole package weighs 29 grams making them comfortable to wear as well as carry around. These buds come in a radial metallic texture design and are also IPX4 rated meaning you can carry them to the gym and workout sessions without having to worry about sweat or raindrops.

In terms of control, you get touch controls for play/pause, reject/answer calls. On the battery front, the GoPods D is rated to last up to 20 hours 一 five hours with the earbuds and additional three charge cycles with the included case. A 10 minutes quick charge is rated to deliver 2 hours of playback.

