Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds and Dizo Wireless neckband earphones launched

Realme launched the Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds and Dizo Wireless neckband earphones in India today. These are the first products under the Realme TechLife brand of connected devices.

Towards the end of 2020, Realme announced that it would launch over 100 AIoT products (non-smartphone) in India. While the first half of 2021 didn’t exactly go as planned, the company is now ready to unveil a host of ecosystem products. Along with the two audio products from Dizo, the Realme Buds 2 Neo, beard trimmer and hair dryer were also unveiled .

Realme also announced its new 1+5+T product strategy with the smartphone acting as the hub, followed by smart devices while the T stands for the new TechLife ecosystem — all of which will be accessible via the Realme Link app.

Dizo GoPods D

TechLife’s first product is the Dizo GoPods D, a pair of affordable true wireless stereo earbuds. A rebranded Realme Buds Q2 for India, these have an in-ear design with concentric metallic finish on the outside. Each bud weighs just 4.1g, and is IPX4 rated for water-resistance.

As for the sound, the Dizo GoPods D have 10mm drivers along with Realme’s Bass Boost+ tuning for richer bass. They also offer ENC for calls, 110ms latency while gaming, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0. On a single charge, these buds can last for about five hours, with the case taking it up to 20 hours. A 10-minute charge is claimed to offer two hours of playback.

The Dizo GoPods D are priced at Rs 1,599 in India, and will be available starting July 14 on Flipkart. For the first sale, they can be bought with an early-bird discount at Rs 1,399.

Dizo Wireless

The Dizo Wireless are a pair of neckband earphones that boast of large 11.2mm drivers, Bass Boost+ algorithm and 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. Fast charging is also available. In other markets, they are available in the form of the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo .

The buds are magnetised to stow away securely when not being used, while a quick separation will reconnect them to the smartphone. Other features include 88ms gaming mode, IPX4 rating, environmental noise cancellation for calls and customizability via the Realme Link app.

THe Dizo Wireless headset is priced at Rs 1,499, but can be bought at an introductory price of Rs 1,299 on Flipkart on July 7, when it goes on sale for the first time. Colour options include black, blue, green and orange.