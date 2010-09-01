Microsoft officially announces Arc Touch mouse for UK

Microsoft has formally announced its latest Arc Touch mouse for the UK, declaring that the new peripheral proves that the mouse is not dead.

Microsoft's original Arc mouse sold well enough for the company to make a follow up and the new version flattens 'with just the touch of a finger'.

The neat design is obviously ideal for laptops, with the mouse much more simple to carry around.

Numbered?

"Some say the mouse's days are numbered, but today Microsoft Corp proves the gadget is alive and well by unveiling the Arc Touch Mouse, the first mouse designed to flatten for portability and pop up for comfort," says Microsoft's release.

"The new mouse features Microsoft's first touch scroll strip for easy navigation — just move a finger slowly for controlled scrolling or flick for hyper fast scrolling."

The mouse also brings Microsoft's BluTrack tech which makes it usable on difficult surfaces, but it is the touchpad that headlines the peripheral.

Take control

"With the Arc Touch Mouse's touch strip, consumers can take control of their scrolling with a flick of a finger," explains Microsoft

"Using a capacitive sensing technique and sensor pads, the strip corresponds to each position and velocity change to give users accurate, controlled scrolling no matter how fast or slow the movement.

"Move a finger slowly on the strip for controlled scrolling, or flick a finger for hyper fast scrolling that can be stopped with just a simple tap.

"The strip also has three tap 'buttons' for added functionality: page up, page down and the middle click area, which is re-programmable for whatever mouse function the user needs most.

"Switching from a scroll wheel to a touch strip is made easier with haptics, a vibration technology that simulates the bumps users would feel while using a traditional scroll wheel."

The Microsoft Arc Touch mouse has been given a UK release date of November and will be priced at (a fairly hefty) £69.99.