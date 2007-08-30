Garmin nüvi 700 series: retrack your steps

Garmin today launched three new satnav devices at the IFA 2007 electronics show in Berlin, adding the nüvi 700 series to its range. The devices come complete with warnings about traffic problems and safety camera alerts for mobile as well as fixed cameras.

The Garmin nüvi 700 is designed to guide all types of drivers to their destination and every device comes with a free lifetime subscription to traffic services to make sure you don't get caught out in traffic jams by offering alternative routes.

Garmin uses the Cyclops technology to provide safety camera alerts for both fixed and mobile cameras, as well as temporary ones. You can enter up to 200 destinations in one route - great if you're in the delivery business, for example. It also features a 10,000 point track-log which remembers exactly where you've been. This can be used to track your journey in Google Earth, for example.

Internal GPS antenna

Like other widescreen Garmin nüvis, the 700 series boasts a bright, sunlight-readable 4.3-inch colour touchscreen display (480 x 272 pixels). There's also a high-sensitivity internal GPS antenna that makes devices thinner and easier to mount in a car as well as to carry around.

A new feature is the choice of keyboard style. When typing in a destination you can choose between a Qwerty or alphabetical keyboard - whichever works best for you.

The Garmin nüvi 700 devices all feature built-in FM transmitters, so you can transmit directions, phone calls and music tracks through your car stereo. Bluetooth is available on the Garmin nüvi 710, 760 and the 770 for hands-free calling when paired with compatible handsets.

Phone numbers for points of interest such as hotels, shops and restaurants will automatically be displayed from Garmin's database, ready to be dialled. There's also a built-in picture viewer for storing photos. Battery life is promised to be five hours.

"In the Garmin nüvi 700 series we have used the latest technologies such as traffic avoidance to improve your journey - without making it complex. The clear, simple menu is easy to follow, and help features even advise you how to get the most out of your satnav if you need extra guidance," Garmin's product director, Clive Taylor, told Tech.co.uk.

Taylor also gave us a sneak preview of a pink Garmin nüvi device, due to launch later this year. "We want to target different segments of users, and I think the new pink devices will appeal to younger women," Taylor said.

The Garmin nüvi 700 models - all complete with FM transmitters and safety camera/traffic alerts - are: