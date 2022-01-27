Boat Airdopes 111 India launch - price, specifications, and availability

Audio player loading…

Boat has continuously launched some of the best audio products in order to keep dominating the Indian TWS market. Now, the brand is back with its latest product named Airdopes 111. The earbuds are shipped in four color options and support USB type-C fast charging.

Previously, the brand launched three TWS earbuds, including Airdopes 181, Airdopes 601 ANC, and Airdopes 161. Airdopes 601 ANC were premium level TWS with Active Noise Cancellations feature that suppresses the background noise up to 33dB for a top-notch audio experience.

Boat Airdopes 111 pricing and availability

According to the official website of boat, Airdopes 111 are available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,499. At the same time, the product is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs 1,299 and for Rs 1,499 Flipkart. The earbuds are available in four color options - Sand Pearl, Carbon Black, Snow White, and Ocean Blue.

Boat Airdopes 111 specifications and features

The Boat Airdopes 111 comes equipped with a 13mm driver coupled with Boat Signature sound to deliver boosted bass. In addition, earbuds sport Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity that can connect with devices in a range of 10-meter. These TWS have an ergonomic design and are light in weight that makes them comfortable to carry.

The earbuds sport IWP technology that automatically pairs them with your smartphone as soon as you take the buds out of the case. They also include an in-built mic for calls for enhanced audio input and output. IN terms of battery, Boat Airdopes 111 can go on for 28 hours straight with the charging case and 7 hours in a single cycle. Furthermore, the earbuds also offer voice assistant support for Siri and Google Voice Assistant along with touch controls for calls, music.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram