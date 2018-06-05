BlackBerry Key2 images and specs leak just days before official unveiling

Though its official reveal has been slated for June 7, 2018, images of the upcoming BlackBerry Key2 flagship handset have surfaced just days in advance thanks to noted leaker, Evan Blass.

Aesthetically, the BlackBerry Key2 seen in the images below is similar to its well-received predecessor, the KeyOne, albeit with a few notable differences that bring an added level of sophistication to the phone's overall design.

For one, the KeyOne's silver and black two-tone effect is gone in favor of a more unified all-black front and back. You'll also notice that the grippy, rubberized texture on the phone's rear now extends all the way to the top of the handset.

Other refinements include a slimmer bezel above the display, as well as a sleeker physical keyboard. As was previously revealed, we can also see Key2 sporting a dual camera setup on its rear and a mysterious button at the bottom right of the keyboard.

At present, little has been confirmed regarding the BlackBerry Key2's technical prowess, however, it's expected that the device will pack 6GB of RAM and an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset.

We'll know for sure when the BlackBerry Key2 is officially announced later in the week.