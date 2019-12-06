Beware of counterfeits: Fake Xiaomi products worth 13 lacs seized in New Delhi

Famous Chinese tech company Xiaomi today shared a piece of shocking news where four suppliers were held for selling counterfeit Xiaomi branded products in Gaffar Market, New Delhi.

Upon receiving the information about the illicit trade, the company filed a complaint with the local police, and a raid was conducted on November 25th, where the police officers seized more than two thousand fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lacs. The counterfeit products included Mi Powerbanks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adaptor with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable, etc.

Following the investigation, police found out that the suppliers have been selling the product clones for years now, in both wholesale and retail.

You can see the pictures of the counterfeit stock here.

What are counterfeits and how to identify them?

It's not the first time we've heard about counterfeit products. Remember the iPhone clones that caught everyone's attention a few years ago?

Counterfeits aren't limited to gadgets; in fact, it ranges from clothes, shoes, watches, cosmetics and even toys. These products attract thousands of those who cannot afford the original but still want the brand name, but many are fooled into the trade too. While Xiaomi's raid was in the offline market, social media is also a huge contributor to promoting and selling counterfeits. In fact, it is a much safer way to peddle fake goods as scammers can create infinite bogus profiles with a lower risk of getting caught.



Earlier this year, ASPA President Nakul Pasricha told PTI, "at present counterfeiting causes around Rs 1.05 lakh crore losses to India per annum. If counterfeiting is curbed by 50 percent through proper implementation of authentication solutions, enforcement, awareness, and monitoring, it can save more than Rs 50,000 crore per annum".

There is a parallel industry that sells knockoffs where some customers are aware of the fact, and some fall prey to the imitations as these products can sometimes be hard to differentiate.

Don't forget that all the original products pass through a few certifications and safety tests for a reason. These products don't just hurt the brand's business but are also a significant threat to consumer's health, safety, and data security.

However, if you are looking to buy a Xiaomi product, here's what you should to identify counterfeit products: