Battlegrounds Mobile India brings new winter update - Virus Infection Mode revived

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has been able to create a considerable presence in the Indian smartphone gaming segment. The franchise keeps rolling out regular updates every month to keep the gamers hooked. Now, the game is back with a new winter update - the version 1.8. Players can now update the game via Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS.

This time, BGMI developer Krafton offers various community and in-game events revolving around the theme of Christmas. For starters, Battlegrounds Mobile India has unveiled a new gaming mode named the React Survival mode. In addition, new costumes, skins, and weapons have also been introduced in the game.

In the latest winter update, users will be able to experience the React Survival mode that lets players wear blue tracksuits marked with different numbers. In the mode, players are supposed to compete in a setup similar to the Red Light and Green Light game witnessed in Netflix's Squid Game.

Here, the players have to complete the game without being spotted by a Giant Rabbit. Players can hop into the React Survival mode via the arcade mode. They can also play it privately with their friends by creating customized rooms in the game.

BGMI has also dropped a new Royale Pass with the latest update. Players who go for the Royale Pass can get themes, weapon skins, and costumes. Christmas theme-based accessories in the game include the Snow Santa Monster bundle, Snow Santa Monster UAZ, and the Frozen Guardian Set.

Apart from that, the franchise has revamped six popular gaming modes, including the Metro Royale Mode, Heavy Machine gun 2.0 mode, Rune Theme Mode, Survive Till Dawn Mode. The Virus Infection mode that was taken down temporarily by the franchise a few days ago has also made it back to the game. The Virus Infection Mode allows the players to play the game as humans as well as zombies.