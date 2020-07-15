Asus Zenfone 7’s key specification revealed in NCC listing - here's what we know

As Asus is getting ready to unveil its next-generation gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3, on July 22nd, it is rumoured that the Taiwanese tech company is also working on the Zenfone 7 series smartphone. As per the reports, this new series may be unveiled sometime next month.

While the Zenfone 7 which was leaked sometime back may come with the same flip camera as its predecessor, a new device from Asus has gotten necessary certifications from the National Communications Commission (NCC) in Taiwan and TUV Rheinland in Japan reports Gizmochina.

Going by the NCC certifications, the new device bearing a serial number ASUS_I002D may come with a 6.7-inches display and a massive 512 GB storage. In terms of connectivity, the phone may come with NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Thanks to the TUV Rheinland’s listing, we get to know the battery of this the said device bears a model number C11P1904 and is 5,000 mAh in capacity. Another important thing worth noting is that the phone may come with a 30W fast charging solution.

While we are already aware that the ROG Phone 3 would be one of the first ones to feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, the Zonfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro may come with the current flagship processor Snapdragon 865 which is just around 6 months old and one of the best mobile SoCs as of right now. This also means that the Zenfone 7 may support 5G connectivity.

The previous leak also suggested that we may see the Zenfone 6 like flip camera setup, though with upgraded optics and Asus may cram the tiny little space with more sensors. The above-leaked certifications suggest that the maximum on-board storage may go up to 512 GB and the phone may support up to 16GB of RAM on the Pro variant.

If the above details are correct and if Asus prices the Zenfone 7 series appropriately, it could be one of the best selling devices for the Taiwanese tech giant.