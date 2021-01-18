Amazon Prime Video to spend more on Indian content

For streaming platforms like Netflix and Dinsey+ Hotstar , India is the lynchpin for global growth.

It seems it is no different for Amazon Prime Video.

India is among the fastest-growing markets for Prime and Amazon Prime Video, according to Amazon Prime Video India Director and Country General Manager Gaurav Gandhi.

In a chat with the news agency PTI, he said, "We've been in the country for the last four years and growing very steadily. Amazon Prime Video is watched in over 4,300 cities and towns in the country. Our investments in content across 10 languages, both originals and films, have helped us."

He was also gung-ho about OTT platforms picking up further steam in the coming years. "There would be as many people watching video online as those watching television over the next three to four years."

Amazon Prime Video is focussing its investments on bringing more content and expanding its service to a larger audience in India.

Priming up for competition

Amazon Prime India is also intensifying its efforts to penetrate the Indian market. Just last week, it partnered with Indian telecom company Airtel to launch a new Prime Video plan made specifically for mobile users . It is a global-first effort for the company.

Available at a starting price of Rs 89, this India-first Prime Video Mobile Edition plan from Amazon is an answer to Netflix’s mobile-only plan that was introduced in the country some time back.

With the growing traction around OTT platforms, this plan acts as a stepping stone for a new user who can try out the Prime Video platform for a month for free and in case wants to continue can opt for a multitude of recharge plans on offer.

On the content side, Amazon Prime Video has already launched its first big original for the year with Tandav "We have a constant drumbeat of content, not just in Hindi but across languages, which continues to get us new customers and engage our existing customers," Gandhi said.

Amazon Prime Video has over 30 shows in production and over 50 in development, and it continues to bring in movies across languages on the platform within weeks of theatrical release.

He added that the company continues to see big customer acquisitions and high engagement on the platform.

Investments in regional language are paying off

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video's straight release Surarai Potru in Tamil was one of the biggest hits of last year across languages in India.

Amazon Prime Video has been investing deeply across Indian language films and shows. Shows like Four More Shots Please, Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits and Breathe were introduced last year, followed by films like Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo or Coolie No. 1 in the later half of the year.

Its popular offerings in regional movies include CU Soon (Malayalam), V (Telugu), AB Aani CD (Marathi), Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Law (Kannada), Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa (Tamil original series) and Putham Pudhu Kaalai (Tamil anthology of five films).

