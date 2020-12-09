Netflix's StreamFest a big hit - 8 lakh new app downloads in India

Popular OTT platform Netflix, which opened up two days of free viewing named ‘StreamFest’ last weekend, saw eight lakh mobile downloads of the app in India.

As per numbers put out by the analytics firm Apptopia, Netflix saw a 2570% increase in downloads versus the previous week. Globally, the streaming platform saw 1.3 million downloads for the free trial period.

"StreamFest enabled the Netflix mobile app to hit its lifetime high in terms of daily global and Indian downloads with 1.3M and 800k, respectively," Apptopia said.

It noted that it was unclear at this point in time how many of these users would convert into paying subscribers.

During the StreamFest, Netflix had to limit the number of StreamFest viewers so that whoever came in got the best experience.

But in a bid to satisfy all who had logged , Netflix put out a (Tweet) message: "Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”. You could give us your email ID or phone number at http://Netflix.com/StreamFest and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix."

It extended the StreamFest for Monday and Tuesday first.

StreamFest on for two more days

But it has now formally extended the StreamFest for 48 hours more, starting at 9 a.m. on December 9 and ending at 8.59 a.m. on December 11.

Users can register on the web or the Android app, but after that they can log in to any device to watch Netflix.

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and entertaining reality shows for two whole days.

Over the weekend, Netflix gave all of India a free trial and called it “StreamFest.” #StreamFest enabled the @netflix mobile app to hit its lifetime high in terms of daily global and Indian downloads with 1.3M and 800k, respectively.More info here: https://t.co/E0LJn86opT pic.twitter.com/bD7xVFk2uqDecember 8, 2020

In India, Netflix is expected to end the year with 4.6 million paid subscribers.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had last year announced that Netflix would invest Rs 3,000 crore on Indian content.

In September this year, Netflix India partnered with Jio to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers, at plans starting Rs 399 per month and above.

"India is the only country where we are launching a mobile-only plan. The country is a pillar for us. With the huge population rise, rising middle class and all the entertainment that we can create out of India, it is an important play in the books of Netflix," the company had said.

Via: Apptopia