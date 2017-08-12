Amazon Great Indian Sale: best deals and offers on electronics, phones, and more

Welcome to Amazon Great Indian Sale on TechRadar. The sale is in full swing and we are filtering all of the best Amazon Great Indian Sale deals throughout the three day event. It not just takes away the hassle of hunting for the best deals, but also save your time to know if the products are worth the cash or not.

After holding a successful Prime Day in India, Amazon is all geared up to set new records with its yearly sale dedicated to consumers inside Indian border.

Deals on Apple phones

Here find our selection of the hottest smartphone deals:

Apple iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 42,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 13,201)

The 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 will be available for Rs. 42,999 compared to its regular price of Rs. 56,200. This means that if you buy the device during the sale, you can save Rs. 12,201. The iPhone 7 comes with a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels. The device come with Apple A10 Fusion chip and 2 GB RAM. It features a 12MP primary camera and a 7MP Facetime HD camera on the front. The device is powered by a 1,960mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 6 32GB at Rs 23,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 5,501)

Just like the iPhone 7, the 32GB variant of the iPhone 6 will also be on sale. The device will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 compared to its original price of Rs. 29,500. This means, that customers will get a discount of Rs. 5,501. The iPhone 6 comes with a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels.

Best Amazon Great Indian Sale deals by category

Hand-picked deals

Buy SanDisk Cruzer Blade 16GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive @ Rs 349

The most basic and reliable 16GB pen drive from SanDisk is now selling for Rs 191 below its original price.

Buy Sony MDR-ZX110A headphones 16GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive @ Rs 649

At Rs 649, Sony MDR-110A is an amazing option for those looking for a budget over-the-ear headphone at minimal cost. It is capable of delivering good quality audio for its price. The original cost of the headphone is Rs 1300.

Buy Logitech M235 wireless mouse at just Rs 729

Looking for a wireless mouse? Here's a great deal with a great product from Logitech. The M235 is void of any drawbacks and can stick to your computer table for years.

Buy Seagate 1.5TB portable hard disk @ Rs 4,799 on Amazon

Seagate is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to storage solutions. If you are on a hunt to get the best value of your cash while buying a portable hard disk, this deal may be the one for you.

Buy TP-Link TL-WR841N router @ Rs 899 on Amazon

Got a new internet connections? TP-Link TL-WR841N is a great choice for single band budget router especially when it is available at a discount of Rs. 600. It is capable of giving you up to 300Mbps Wifi speed.

Buy Logitech K230 Wireless Keyboard @ Rs 678 on Amazon

Logitech is renowned for its high-quality computer accessories. Out of its vast portfolio, K230 is one of the finest budget wireless keyboard. It is compact and comes with great battery life keeping your data safe using 128-bit AES encryption.

Buy Sony MDR-XB250 Extra Bass headphones @ Rs 1005

One of the highest selling budget headphones from Sony now available for a discount of Rs 485 only for today. Sony MDR-XB250 has received a lot of praise from it's users and is one of the finest under its budget.

Buy LG 32LH576D HD smart LED @ Rs 22,499

LG LH576D comes with Android OS and is a great option for a budget HD LED. Amazon is offering a good deal on the TV, so here's something that will justify the cash you put on it.

Buy Amazon Basics 6-feet HDMI cable @ Rs 399

If TVs and mobiles are not you were looking for, we've picked an everyday essential from Amazon. The 6-feet HDMI cable comes with support for Ethernet, 3D, 4K video and Audio Return Channel (ARC). It comes with one-year limited warranty, and supports almost every HDMI-enabled device.

Buy JBL Go @ Rs 2099 on Amazon (Save Rs 1391)

If you're deep in the search for your next –, or first – Bluetooth speaker, you can stop looking now. JBL Go is a compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker that can impressive you for its price. (But if you're looking for a little more power, you can check these deals)

Buy Skullcandy Jib wireless earphone @ Rs 1,999 (Save Rs 1000)

The deal is 90% claimed but you can still get these budget wireless earphone from Skullcandy. A good choice for an impressive audio experience without hassle of fixing tangled wires.

Buy UE Roll 2 @ Rs 3,999 from Amazon (Save 4,496)

UE Roll 2 comes with aesthetically suitable and unique design and an impressive 360-degree sound output. The IPX7 certified Bluetooth speaker was launched last year at Rs 8,495 now selling for just Rs 3,999.

Buy Ricoh 111SU @ Rs 6290 from Amazon (Save Rs 4700)

Ricoh 111SU is a compact yet sturdy monochrome printer. Durability is the key reason to go for this black and white printing machine.

Buy Western Digital My Passport 2TB Hard Disk @ Rs 5,999

For all your storage worries, Western Digital MP 2TB is a dependable and high-quality drive. The price is low by more than Rs 1000.

Buy Sony MDR-XB450BV headphones @ Rs 3,599 (Save Rs 2891)

Sony's MDR-XB450BV is a treat for bass lovers. This wireless over-ear headphone is one of the most comfortable headphones you'll find in this price range. But comfort comes after the amazing audio performance it offers for its price.

Buy LG 49LH516A FHD LED TV @ Rs 45,990 (Save Rs 18,910)

LG is offering several TV models on discounts during the sale. The 49LH56A is one of those discounted models that justifies each penny you put on it. It has an impressive audio output, that matches up nicely with the sharp visuals.

Buy Envent Truewood Soundbar and Woofer @ Rs 3,999 (Save Rs 2,000)

Shopping for budget audio solutions? The Envent Truewood soundbar is one of the cheapest options, which offer both the soundbar and woofer in this price range. This won't be as good as Sony's but still it is a decent choice for a temporary or secondary speaker unit.

Buy Lenovo Tab3 @ Rs 7,499 from Amazon (Save 3501)

Lenovo Tab3 is a super value for money tablet in India. The only drawback is the missing Android Nougat , which is balanced out by the tons of user friendly features it offers in this price range.

Buy Blaupunkt Las Vegas 530 car stereo @ Rs 14,788 (Save Rs 4200)