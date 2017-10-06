Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on Headphones and Speakers

It's day two of Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale and we're back with some crazy deals on headphones, earphones and wireless speakers. If you're looking for a really good pair of earphones or want that spine chilling sound while watching your favorite movie, head down below and have a look at these discounted products.

Not looking for a headphone or speaker? You can pick from the list below to get the best deals by category.

If you're looking to buy a new laptop, here are the best deals on laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on laptops

Some great offers on wearables

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017: Best deals on wearables

Best discounts and offers on mobile phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017: Best deals on mobile phones

Offers on storage solutions: Hard disks, pen drives, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017: Best deals on Hard disks, Pen drives and more

The best power bank deals on Amazon are now live

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017: Best deals on power banks

Top headphones and speakers deal on Amazon India

Boat Rockerz 400 at Rs 1,099 @ Amazon (save Rs 1,891)

The Boat Rockerz 400 wireless headphones come with 40mm drivers and get paired with your smartphone using bluetooth which makes them a great buy. Boat headphones are known for their punchy bass and noise cancellation at low price point. Additionally, if a user wants to connect the headphones using a 3.5mm jack, Boat Rockerz 400 come with that as well. The headphones are covered in faux leather finish and are really portable.

For those looking for a cheap wireless headphone, this is a good investment at Rs 1,099.

SteelSeries The SIMs 4 Gaming headphones at Rs 499 @ Amazon (save Rs 1,500)

Specifically crafted for The SIMs 4, these SteelSeries headphones are a real steal at Rs 499. Apart from being fully customisable for The Sims 4, users can configure the Plumbobs LED lights on both sides of the headphones through the Steelseries Engine 3. This headphone is pretty lightweight and gives fantastic sound. Its got a 2m cable length and users just need to plug and play.

Even if you're looking for casual listening or watching movies, these Steelseries headphones are a great buy at Rs 499.

Boat BassHeads 225 earphones at Rs 469 @ Amazon (save Rs 530)

Boat BassHeads 225 in-ear earphones might be the perfect pair of headsets available in under Rs 500 price range. It's a no brainer to even think about any other earphones for people who are on budget. The BassHeads 225 feature 10mm drivers but that's not the only great thing about these earphones. They are crafted out of polished metal and feel really sturdy in hand, though not that heavy when listening to songs. The earphones also come with tangle free cable and a microphone.

Boat BassHeads 225 as the names states are heavy on bass and impart a clear sound along with supporting noise cancellation.

Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear headphones at Rs 549 @ Amazon (save Rs 751)

If you're looking for a good pair of headphones but don't have the budget over Rs 500 to go for, say the aforementioned Boat Rockerz 400, the Sony MDR-ZX110A are a good option at Rs 549. These Sony headphones feature 30mm neodymium driver units to provide a really good and clear audio.

Users looking for a budget headphone deal, the Sony MDR-ZX110A are the headphone you should go for.

Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB250 headphone at Rs 899 @ Amazon (save Rs 591)

These Extra Bass headphones from Sony have been around from quite some time now. They come with 30mm driver units that provides deep and punchy bass, if you're looking for that kind of headphones. These headphones are specifically built for EDM lovers and is a great choice.

Amazon India is offering the Sony MDR-XB250 at Rs 899 which isn't a deal you should miss.

Sony MDR-XB450 headphone at Rs 1,698 @ Amazon (save Rs 492)

Elder brother to the XB250, the Sony MDR-XB450 Extra Bass headphones come with 30mm closed neodymium driver units which results in that deep bass sound. These headphones, encased in a metallic housing have a flat folding design that makes it portable enough.

The Sony MDR-XB450 is a good choice if you have the budget of close to Rs 1,700.

Logitech X50 Wireless Speaker at Rs 1,199 @ Amazon (save Rs 1,296)

One of the finest budget portable speakers from Logitech is now on sale. You may get similar deals on Amazon on non-sale days but it's still worth the cash. Its USP is clear and crisp audio, loud enough for its size and a great battery life. The speaker looks good and it's also easy to carry to places.