Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Pushpa OTT release date out - Here's how to catch it

Audio player loading…

Among the big theatrical releases of the season, the Telugu action entertainer Puspha (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1), with Tollywood's leading star Allu Arjun spearheading the cast, was a certified blockbuster. Pushpa released alongside the sentimental favourite 83, the Bollywood flick on Indian cricket team's triumph at the World Cup in the eponymous year, turned out to be a bigger hit than the Hindi one. The Telugu flick also edged out another popular movie Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of box-office collection.

And in just 15 days of its release, Pushpa is now ready for the streaming platform. Amazon Prime Video, which has had a quiet last few weeks in terms of big Indian releases, today announced that it would exclusively stream Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1.

Pushpa to stream on Amazon Prime from January 7

Written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the Telugu action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema.

The movie will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video from January 7. The film will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Pushpa, shot in Seshachalam forests in Andhra Pradesh, is the action tale of driver Pushpa Raj, who is neck deep in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees. The fast-paced narrative pulls the viewers into a scenario where there is no right or wrong. Writer and director Sukumar said: “Viewers will appreciate the fact that the movie moves away from the absolutes of good and evil, and delivers a roller-coaster ride of action and drama.”

Talking about his role in the movie, Allu Arjun said: “The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career."

Fantastic debut: Fahadh Faasil

On his entry into Telugu cinema, Fahadh Faasil said: “Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1 has proved to be a fantastic debut for me in the Telugu film industry. From the way my character has been shaped—the looks, dialogues, and action sequences—each and every element has been intricately woven into the storyline.”

Prime members will be able to watch Pushpa anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets, and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for Rs 1499 annually or Rs 179 monthly.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!