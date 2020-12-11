Alleged Mi 10i spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone has been spotted on GeekBench. This upcoming device has been in the news especially around its alleged India launch plans. The latest sighting though gives a hint around the key specifications of the device.

The GeekBench listing shows that the new Mi-series device with a model number Xiaomi M2007J17I and shows that it may come with 8GB of RAM and is powered by an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The phone is shown running on Android 10 and has a Single-core score of 652 and a Multi-core score of 2004. The most important hint present in the listing is its codename – Gauguininpro suggesting that the Mi 10i could be a rebranded Mi Note 9 Pro 5G that was recently unveiled in China.

(Image credit: GeekBench)

Earlier, a couple of devices were located on Google Play Console. While one of them was a budget Redmi 9 Power that is already slated to launch in a few days, the other one was Mi 10i. According to that listing, the Mi 10i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with 6B of RAM. There is no denial to the fact that there can always be multiple variants of a phone and the Mi 10i could come with 8GB RAM as well.

The Mi 10i was initially thought to be another name of Mi 10 Lite which in turn is a rebadged version of Mi Note 10 Lite. However, the current leaks sound more credible and authentic.

That said, this is the only information that we have been able to lay our hands on to. Hence, we will have to wait for more credible leaks or an official announcement from the company. Till then, stay tuned.

