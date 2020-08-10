Xiaomi could launch the Mi 10i in India

Xiaomi launched the world’s first 108MP camera smartphone in the shape of the Mi CC9 Pro aka the Mi Note 10. Shortly thereafter, the company revealed a Lite version of the same handset with a 64MP main camera called the Mi Note 10 Lite. The Mi Note 10 Lite has also made its way to Europe since then. However, it now seems that the Mi Note 10 Lite could also be heading to India with a new Mi 10i badge.

The mention of the new name was found in a code where the Mi 10i had the model number “tocoin”. Now, the codename of the Mi Note 10 Lite is “toco”. The addition of “in” suffix is what fans the flames of an India launch. Now, none of this confirms the actual launch but what we know for certain is that there is a renamed model named Mi 10i. What’s even more peculiar is that the Mi Note 10 series never made it to India. Hence, for Xiaomi to go ahead and suddenly launch the Mi 10i would be strange. But then again, this wouldn’t be the first time that Xiaomi surprised us. This would also partly explain the rebranding. The said code strings were found by the_tech_guy on the MIUI camera app version 4.1.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: @_the_tech_guy)

Hypothetically speaking, if it does launch, the pricing aspect will be interesting. The European Mi Note 10 Lite (64GB) starts at €349 (~INR 30,845) which puts it right in the vicinity of the OnePlus Nord. However, Indian prices from Xiaomi are pretty aggressive, so there could be more surprises. Regardless, it wouldn’t be a walk in the park for the new model considering the formidable popularity of the OnePlus mid-ranger.

Just for sake of recapping, the Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It features a Snapdragon 730 CPU and a quad-camera setup of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120° ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.