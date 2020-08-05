Xiaomi launches the affordable Mi TV Stick in India

Xiaomi today launched the Mi TV Stick in India. It is the company’s second streaming device after the Mi Box 4K from earlier this year, and aims to bring most of the same functionality at a more accessible price.

Unlike the Mi Box 4K, the new Mi TV Stick has a max output resolution of 1080p. However, it is more portable and affordable when compared to the Mi Box 4K. With the Mi Stick, Xiaomi will now take on the likes of Amazon Fire Stick and Google’s Chromecast.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi TV Stick features and specifications

Just like the Mi Box and Amazon Fire TV stick, the Mi TV Stick can turn your regular non-smart TV to a smart one. It comes with an HDMI port that can be connected to your TV. The stick comes with Android 9 TV OS pre-installed along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The streaming here is restricted to Full HD(1080p) @ 60fps. You can access content from OTT players like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Prime video, and more. It also has Chromecast functionality built in. Data Saver also makes the cut.

You get dual-band Wi-Fi support along with Bluetooth 4.2 which can be used to pair with accessories like a gamepad, keyboard, and earphones. It is packed with a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC coupled with ARM Mali-450 GPU. For audio, it supports Dolby and DTS audio. Apart from the HDMI port, there is also a micro USB port that needed to be connected for power supply.

The Mi Stick also allows you to cast content from phone thanks to the built-in Chromecast. With Google Play Store built-in, you can choose from over 5,000 apps and games. It also comes with a Bluetooth enabled remote, similar to the one we get with the Mi Box 4K. It houses a dedicated Google assistant, Prime Video, and Netflix buttons along with power, volume, and other regular buttons. It weighs under 30g grams and is easily one of the most portable gadgets you can own.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Price and availability

The Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,799 in India and will go on sale starting from August 7 on Flipkart.

