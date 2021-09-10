Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Amazon has announced the launch of its most powerful streaming stick ever – the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This new 4K streaming stick helps improve your TV viewing experience but has various improvements over its predecessors.

It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 – for faster and stable wireless internet connectivity and even has a new chipset at the core that the company claims offers 40% improvement over the previous generation streaming stick. Additionally, now it also has more storage and memory which means that browsing through the interface would become much better.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max price and availability

The price of Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been set at Rs. 6,499 in India and is Amazon’s second-most expensive streaming device following the Fire TV Cube, which was introduced in India sometime back.

This new streaming stick can be bought exclusively via Amazon’s e-commerce platform or through Amazon Kiosks across the country. Available in black colour option, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available to pre-book starting today while the deliveries are expected to start from October 7.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features and specs

Post the Covid-19 breakout, there has been a significant increase in online content consumption and the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max aims at offering viewers a seamless content viewing experience.

This streamer has all-around improvements making it stand apart from its competitors and its predecessors. A new quad-core 1.8GHz Mediatek MT7921LS processor at its core offers all the processing power the streaming stick requires and thus results in smoother 4K content streaming.

The stick comes with support for various audio and video standards including - 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, apart from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that offers a theatre-like experience right at your home.

(Image credit: Amazon)

It comes with 8GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. While the onboard storage has remained the same, memory on the new stick is increased. A quick comparison tells us that the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) came with 1.5GB and 1GB of RAM, respectively.

Further, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with support for WiFi 6 network that promises better speeds, coverage and stable internet connectivity. In case you have one of the latest routers with WiFi 6 installed at your place and have access to fast internet speeds, then you’ll be able to experience the difference.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also comes with a bundled remote that comes with four preset buttons to help users switch to their favourite OTT apps quickly. There’s also bundled support for most TVs and soundbars, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.

