Amazon Fire TV Cube with hands-free Alexa voice control launched in India

When it comes to content streaming, Amazon has a wide variety of products across the globe. The company has now introduced another new product Fire TV Cube to the Indian market. Incidentally, the first Fire TV Box was launched almost 3 years back in the overseas market and has been launched in India for the first time.

This second-generation streaming device aims to offer a hands-free Alexa experience and though it doesn’t have an inbuilt screen like an Echo Show, it is a TV box that comes with in-built internal storage and a speaker to stream the music on.

Apart from Amazon’s Prime, the Amazon Fire TV Cube supports various other popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, and others. It allows viewers to stream videos online at 4K (ultra-HD) resolution at 60 fps with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+ along with Dolby Atmos sound.

Amazon Fire TV Cube price and availability

The retail price of Amazon Fire TV Cube in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 and is apparently the costliest yet most advanced streaming device being offered in the Fire TV category.

The new streaming gadget is available to purchase on Amazon starting today, though availability may vary based on the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the local or state governments citing the second wave of the pandemic outbreak.

Amazon Fire TV Cube specifications and features

The Amazon Fire TV Cube, as the name suggests, is a cube-shaped gadget that is supposed to be placed next to your TV. It runs on Fire TV OS and rocks the updated user interface rolled out by Amazon late last year. It can stream content at Ultra-HD resolution and supports various HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. It also supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube comes with an inbuilt 40mm speaker that lets you enjoy music or podcasts even when the TV is turned off. In terms of actual processing power, the Fire TV Cube comes with a Hexa-core processor with ARM Mali G52-MP2 (3EE) GPU. It comes with 16GB internal storage and has 2GB of RAM.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO, HDMI, Micro USB port, and wired infrared support. There is a bundled remote control that comes with hotkeys to Netflix, Apps, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

