1 in 2 TVs sold globally this year was a Samsung or LG

The sales of TVs worldwide in the first quarter of this year was unsurprisingly dominated by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, which garnered for themselves respective market shares of 32.9% and 19.2%. In combo, that would make it 52.1%, and that would mean 1 in 2 TVs sold in the first quarter of this year would belong to the stable of either of the two brands.

The previous record by the two South Korean giants was 51% by in the first quarter of the last year.

These numbers emerged in a survey done by market research firm Omdia.

LG tops premium segment; Good demand for Samsung's Neo QLED

The global TV sales in the first quarter was pegged 51.2 million units, up 9.9% from the same period last year at 46.6 million units. The sales, in terms of money, also increased by 32.8% from $20.63 billion to $27.39 billion during the same period. This was attributed to sharp increase in the sale of high-end premium TVs.

Talking of which, LG topped the premium TV market after having more than doubled OLED TV shipments compared to the same period last year. LG's OLED TV shipments in the first quarter reached 79,200 units, up 116%.

LG sold a total of 7,279,000 units, including OLED and LCD, in the global market. This is an increase of more than 15% from last year's numbers in the same period.

Samsung, backed by the demand for its Neo QLED, sold 10 million QLED TVs this year.

Samsung, which has topped the TV sales for 15 consecutive years till last year, sold a total of 11,615,000 units in the first quarter, an increase of 11.1%.

In the first quarter, a total of 2,680,000 QLEDs were sold in the global TV market, an increase of 74.3% from 1.54 million units in the same period last year. Of these, Samsung's contribution is about 2,010,000 units.

Samsung has a market share of 46.5% in the 75-inch or larger super-large TV market. It accounted for 52.4% in the 80-plus inch market.