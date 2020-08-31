How to watch the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 launch event online

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are two of the most anticipated computing components of the year, all but sure to provide an excellent next-gen 4K gaming experience. And now, Nvidia is getting ready to reveal the entire Ampere lineup during a Nvidia GeForce Special Event live stream.

Leading up to this, we have seen a veritable deluge of Nvidia leaks, rumors and speculation about what these graphics cards look like, how much they will cost and just how capable they will be of taking on the best PC games.

So, we'll soon know whether or not the GeForce RTX 3090 price is over $2,000, and whether or not the RTX 3080 is way more powerful than the RTX 2080 Ti. However this Nvidia live stream turns out, we're about to see what the next generation of graphics card technology is going to look like.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

How to watch the Nvidia GeForce Special Event livestream online

Nvidia is hosting the RTX 3080 reveal on its GeForce website, and it's scheduled for 12PM EST / 9AM PST / 5PM BST.

The Nvidia Ampere reveal will also be streamed on its Twitch account, and likely its YouTube account, as well.

(Image credit: Chiphell)

What to expect from the Nvidia GeForce Special Event

What's unique about this launch, in comparison to previous ones, is that it comes on the cusp of the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch, two more products that will go a long way to deciding the future of gaming technology.

Nvidia has spent the last month building up hype for the next generation of graphics cards by looking at the past 21 years of graphics and gaming technology across its social media platforms. We suspect that a big portion of the Nvidia GeForce Special Event is going to be centered around just how far gaming technology has come, and where it may be going.

So, definitely be sure to keep an eye out for Team Green to talk about 'next gen' gaming, and of course, ray tracing.

The latter of which, we suspect, is going to be a huge focus during the Nvidia Ampere GeForce event, as the technology is a huge part of the next generation of games – and we're sure Nvidia is going to want to brag that it got the ball running there.

We're also sure that the graphics card manufacturer has some stuff up its sleeve around DLSS as well, as that technology has made huge advances over the last two years. In fact, with the latest iteration, DLSS 2.0, Nvidia has managed to massively improve gaming performance without noticeably impacting visual performance. With this next generation of graphics cards, we wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia has further improved the algorithm.

As far as the actual graphics cards that will be revealed, we suspect it will be similar to when Nvidia unveiled its Turing lineup at Gamescom 2018. At that event, we got the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070, with the RTX 2060 and below following in early 2019.

This time around, the naming conventions may be a little different, with more and more rumors ahead of the live stream pointing to the next-generation flagship being the RTX 3090, rather than an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – the jury is still out on that one, though. This time around, we'll probably see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, which means that anyone looking for a midrange graphics card will probably have to wait a bit longer – we could be wrong, though.

One thing that will certainly not be there, however, is GPUs for next-generation gaming laptops. Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series chips for laptops only hit the market last year, so we'll still be waiting a while to get our hands on those.