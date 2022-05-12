How to watch Hacks season 2 online: stream all new episodes where you are

The award-winning series, Hacks, returns as Deborah (Emmy-winner Jean Smart) attempts to revive her stalled comedy career, joined on the open road by Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and their eccentric tour manager Alice (the excellent Laurie Metcalf). Below we explain how to watch Hacks season 2 online, exclusively on HBO Max in the US.

Watch Hacks season 2 online Premiere date: Thursday, May 12 New episodes: two per week until June 2 Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Laurie Metcalf, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Ming-Na Wen Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU)

Created by Broad City scribes Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks received tremendous acclaim when it debuted in 2021: bagging six Emmy nominations, three wins, and a Golden Globe.

It follows legendary comic Deborah Vance, whose manager pairs her with the young writer – and industry pariah – Ava Daniels, in an effort to freshen up her live comedy act.

As they workshop gags together on their cross-country road trip this season, Deborah is moments away from learning that Ava aired her dirty laundry to a TV company in the aftermath of a heated argument (and God help Ava when that happens). But, despite their often-antagonistic relationship, they both continue to grow and share heartfelt moments together.

Hacks is a caustic comedy not to be missed. Luckily for you, the below guide details how to watch Hacks season 2 online and stream every episode of this HBO Max Original series.

How to watch Hacks season 2 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Euphoria, DC’s Peacemaker, and every season of Sex and the City. Plus Succession, Mare of Easttown, all 8 Harry Potter films, We Own This City and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch Hacks season 2 online for free in Canada

New episodes of Hacks will reach the Great White North on Thursday, May 12. Cable viewers can enjoy two back-to-back helpings per week from 11pm ET/PT on the Crave channel. Cord cutters can sign-up to VOD service Crave , with two new episodes added per week and available to stream from 3.01am ET and 12:01am PT. An entry-level plan costs CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality. But even better is that new subscribers can try a 7-day free trial before paying a thing.

How to watch Hacks season 2 online in the UK

No official UK release date for Hacks has been confirmed. But, judging by the season 1 release schedule – which just arrived on Amazon Prime Video in the UK this April – it could be nearly a year until season 2 is available to watch online. When that time comes, however, all eight episodes should be provided at once and ready to stream .

How to watch Hacks season 2 online for FREE in Australia

Aussie fans of this biting comedy can rely on streaming service Stan, which will be adding two new episodes of Hacks a week as of Friday, May 13. The last two episodes will arrive on June 3. Stan’s Basic plan is just AUS$10 a month, which provides one stream in SD quality. But you can choose to upgrade to Premium Plus for AUS$19 and get HD and 4K streams on up to five devices. There are tonnes of Stan Originals and hit TV shows and films too, while Stan offers new subscribers an incredible 30-day free trial.