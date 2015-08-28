How to boost your TV's audio

TVs sound terrible, and it's all our fault.

A few years ago it was all the rage to buy the slimmest TV possible, the result of which was TV designers slashing the size of the integrated speakers.

Cue hard-to-hear dialogue, thin-sounding music, and movie soundtracks that are all but inaudible.

Step forward the soundbar, which stretches the length of the TV without rising enough to block the picture, though there are other options. From a 2.1 setup to surround sound separates via Bluetooth streaming and other wireless options, if you're looking to boost your TV's sound quality then you have a few decisions to make.

Here's what you need to know.