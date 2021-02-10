Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is down to its lowest price in India yet

Last year, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve was launched as the company’s first smartwatch in India. Just a few months later, it is now available at its lowest price yet.

Originally launched at Rs 10,999, the Mi Watch Revolve is currently down to Rs 7,999 on Amazon . Moreover, there’s also an additional Rs 1,000 discount coupon that can be added, but that didn’t seem to work for us at the time of writing. The offer is valid on both the Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour variants, but only for a limited period, so you’ll have to act fast.

Check out the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Rs 10,999 Rs 7,999 on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve sports a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. The screen is protected by corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added safety. It has a max brightness of It can go up to 450 nits which makes it easier to see the notifications outdoors. The watch comes in a sole 46mm frame in a stainless steel body with interchangeable 22mm straps.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with always-on display functionality along with a selection of over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the inside, the watch comes with GPS which further supports 10 sports mode. The smartwatch is also 5ATM. It also supports Firstbeat motion, which is an algorithm used by sportspeople to track physical and mental health.

On the software front, this watch runs on an in-house operating system — It will show you the notifications and calls that come on your phone, but not respond to them.

Onboard sensors include heart rate monitoring, accelerometer, GPS, gyroscope and ambient light sensors. Features include workout tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate measuring and stress levels.

On to the battery life, the Mi Watch Revolve is packed with a 420mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge.