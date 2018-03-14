Flipkart Mobile Bonanza: Best deals on mobiles

Indian e-commerce portal Flipkart has now announced the Flipkart Mobile bonanza, under which several smartphones will be available at a discounted price. The Mobile Bonanza sale will end on March 15.

Apart from the discounts, Flipkart has also announced that SBI Credit card holders will get an instant discount of 5%, up to Rs. 1,250 on all smartphones in the sale.

Read more: Google Pixel 3 review

The devices on sale include the Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto E4 Plus and more.

Buy Google Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart @ Rs 54,999 The Google Pixel 2 XL, the flagship offering from Google is currently available for Rs. 54,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 73,000. The device comes with a 6-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12.2MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera and a 3,520mAh battery.

Buy Google Pixel 2 on Flipkart @ Rs 47,999 Flipkart is also offering discounts on the Pixel 2, the second flagship device from Google. The Pixel 2 is currently available starting at Rs. 47,999, after a discount of Rs. 13,001. The device comes with a 5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12.2MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera and a 2,700mAh battery.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 on Flipkart @ Rs 22,990 The Samsung Galaxy S7 is currently available at Rs. 22,990, down from its original price of Rs. 46,000. The device which is now two generations old, comes with a 5.1-inch QHD display, Exynos 8890 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Buy Oppo F3 Plus on Flipkart @ Rs 17,990 Flipkart is offering the Oppo F3 Plus at Rs. 17,990, down from its original price of Rs. 22,990. The selfie centric Oppo F3 Plus comes with a 6-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 653 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 16MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt on Flipkart @ Rs 11,900 The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera and a 3,300mAh battery. The device has received a discount of Rs. 6,000 and is currently available for Rs. 11,900.

Buy Moto E4 Plus on Flipkart @ Rs 8,999 The Moto E4 Plus is currently available for Rs. 8,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 9,999. The device comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, MediaTek MTK6737 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Buy Lenovo K8 Plus on Flipkart @ Rs 7,999 The Lenovo K8 Plus is another dual camera device in this list. The device comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display, MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup, 8MP secondary camera and a 4,000mAh battery.