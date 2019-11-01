The best USB-C hubs and docks 2019: the best deals for Macbook Pros and laptop users

If you've set out to improve your home/office workstation with a modern laptop, you've probably discovered the need to look for one of the best USB-C hubs or docks to make up for any missing ports and expand your display setup.

If you're planning to pick up a new laptop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it might be a good idea to get a USB-C hub or dock in advance, so you can get everything plugged in and be ready to start using it the moment it arrives.

We're here to help you do just that. Better yet, we'll also tell you where you can buy them for the best price by comparing deals at multiple reputable retailers. USB-C hubs are geared towards the creative professional rather than your casual user and they can be vital today given many modern laptops are forgoing traditional ports in favour of USB-C or Thunderbolt connections. Apple MacBooks especially.

If you're simply after a few missing ports though to restore old school USB, HMDI out or memory card slots, you might be better suited checking out our selection of the best USB-C adapters as they're generally much cheaper than USB-C hubs.

USB-C hubs (also known as USB-C docks in some parts) are generally geared towards increased performance, faster data transfer speeds and multiple external displays - along with higher Hz support or frames-per-second than USB-C adapters can provide. You'll find various manufacturers throwing words like 'adapter', 'hub' and 'dock' around with reckless abandon, often making it difficult to search for something for your exact needs. So on the models below we've included a list of all the ports included along with technical specifications on read speeds and displays supported so you can be sure you're getting what you want. Be sure to check the item itself on the retailer page to make sure the spec hasn't changed.

The cheapest USB-C hubs and docks deals can be found below, but just in case you wanted to hold out for Black Friday 2019, we'll be here tracking all the latest prices via our Black Friday deals guide. If you're looking to pick up a new laptop or accessories for your desk setup, you'll want to keep a close eye this November.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Stylish, powerful and comprehensive

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), three USB-A 3.0 (1.5A charging each), display, audio in, audio out, Gigabit ethernet | Display support: Dual 4K (60fps), Single 5K (30fps) | Data transfer speed: 40Gbps | Cable length: 50cm

Fast charging and data transfers

Multiple display support

Sensible port layout

Getting a USB-C hub tailored specifically towards Thunderbolt connections should be high on the checklist for any power MacBook user and the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock is highly rated around the world. Most of the ports are placed at the rear so you can keep things tidy, but some may appreciate the headphone, mic and single USB option at the front too for easy access. As you'd expect, you're getting fantastic external monitor support with a range of high-speed port options.

OWC 13 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock

The best for photo fans

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), five USB-A 3.0 (1.5A charging each), Mini Display, audio in/out, optical digital audio out, SD card reader, Gigabit ethernet, FireWire 800 (on some models) | Display support: Dual 4K (60fps), Single 5K (30fps) | Data transfer speed: 40Gbps | Cable length: 50cm

SD card support

Loads of USB options

No HDMI port

The lack of SD Card readers on USB-C hubs is the bane of many a photographer. Thankfully the OWC 13 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock is here to satisfy those needs with a reader on the front of the USB-C hub. The S/PDIF (optical out) port is something of a rarity that some audio enthusiasts will appreciate too. This USB-C hub is packed with most of the other favourites and an abundance of regular USB 3.1 slots. Two displays can be supported with the favoured 60fps on two 4K screens or one 5K display ticking the boxes for photo and video editing. The lack of a HDMI slot is a shame so you'll be using the Thunderbolt 3 or Mini Display ports for the external monitors here.

Note: some versions of this USB-C hub include a Legacy FireWire 800 slot, but is seems to be getting phased out nowadays - be sure to double check the spec on the retailer's site if you're planning on using this function.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock HD

Small yet mighty

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), three USB-A 3.0 (1.5A charging each), display, audio in/out, audio out, Gigabit ethernet | Display support: Dual 4K (60fps), Single 5K (30fps) | Data transfer speed: 40Gbps | Cable length: 1m

Small form factor

Double previous transfer speeds

More expensive than previous model

It might be one of the smallest USB-C hubs around, but the Beklin Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock HD is packed with ports and supports full-strength passthrough charging. The smaller form-factor is certainly worth considering if you're going to need it away from the desk too. Belkin have been one of the most reliable manufacturers of third-party Apple products for years if you're looking for a little extra assurance. The main improvement over the older (and admittedly cheaper) Thunderbolt 2 [UK price / US price] is the doubling of the file transfer speed to 40Gbps.

Dell WD15 USB-C hub dock

An office favourite

Ports: Three USB-A 3.0, two USB-A 2.0, two audio, HDMI, Mini Display Port, VGA, display port over USB-C Type-C cable display, gigabit ethernet | Display support: Dual HD (60fps), Single 4K (30fps)

Cheap official Dell product

Plenty of USB-A ports

No extra USB-C ports

Dell laptops are popular picks in offices around the world and it often makes sense to get an official Dell USB-C hub to go with it if you're looking to take care of charging, external displays and extra USB ports in one go. The Dell WD15 USB-C hub is a reasonably priced option, although the lack of any extra USB-C ports may make you consider other options if you're looking to upgrade more equipment with the new Type-C connection.

Dell D6000 USB-C hub

Best Dell USB-C hub option for loads of monitors

Ports: USB-C, four USB-A 3.0, two audio, HDMI, two Display Ports, gigabit ethernet | Display support: three HD (60fps), three 4K (up to 60fps), single 5K (60fps) | Data transfer speed: 40Gbps

Connects to laptop via both USB-C and USB-A

Generous modern monitor support

No VGA support (not a problem for modern displays really)

The Dell D6000 dock is one of the best USB-C hubs around for the modern professional Dell user. It can be used on old and new laptops thanks to an adapter on the connection cable allowing it to connect via the newer USB-C port, or a legacy USB-A slot. The D6000 looks firmly towards the future for display options by ditching the VGA port and instead focusing on support for up to three HD/4K monitors, or one 5K monitor - all running at a smooth 60fps. If running multiple high resolution monitors at once is a key requirement on your Dell laptop, the D6000 USB-C hub is the one to go for.

In the market for a new laptop? Be sure to check out our guide to the best laptops and MacBook deals. We've also got a fine roundup of the best USB-C monitors too.