Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best deals on tech products

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back and this time around it's a five-day show on India's e-commerce giant. The sale will kickstart on August 5 and will go on until August 9. Flipkart Plus members will be early access for the sale starting August 4 midnight.
If you are looking for buying a new smartphone, TV, laptop, or any other tech product 一 we have complied the best deals available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
As usual, smartphones offers are a good time around with actual price cuts, discounts and additional bank and exchange offers. We have also included offers for smart TVs, laptops, and true wireless earbuds for now.
Going forward we will be adding more deals in the camera, tablets, and smart home categories. So make sure to bookmark or save this page for future reference. As for the common offers, shoppers can avail 10% instant discount with Axis Bank cards and ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions.
|Mobiles
|Electronics
|Axis Bank Credit card
|Rs 1,000 off
|Rs 1,500 off
|Axis Bank Debit card
|Rs 750 off
|Rs 750 off
|ICICI Credit card
|Rs 1,000 off
|Rs 1,500 off
Phones
Buy Realme C20 at Rs 6,499 | Rs 500 off with pre-paid payment
2GB+32GB | 6.5-inch HD+ display | MediaTek Helio G35
8MP rear camera | 5MP front cameraView Deal
4GB+64GB: Rs 7,999 | 6GB+64GB: Rs 8,999
6.52-inch HD+ display | 5,000mAh battery | 13MP+2MP | 5MP selfie camera | Unisoc T610 processor View Deal
Micromax IN 1 starts at Rs 9,999
4GB + 64GB: Rs 9,999 | 6GB + 128GB: Rs 11,499
MediaTek Helio G80 | 6.67" FHD+ screen
48MP triple rera camera| 8MP Front CameraView Deal
Check out Infinix Hot 10S on Flipkart
4GB + 64GB: Rs 9,499 | 6GB + 64GB: Rs 10,499 (Rs 500 off)
90Hz screen refresh rate | MediaTek Helio G85
6,000mAh | Android 11View Deal
Moto G40 Fusion starts at Rs 13,499 | Rs 1,000 off
6.8" 120Hz display | Snapdragon 732G
4/6GB + 64/128GB | 6,000mAh, 20W
Check out Micromax In Note 1 on Flipkart
4GB + 64GB: Rs 10,999| 4GB + 128GB: Rs 11,999 (Rs 500 off)
6.67-inch Full HD+ | 5000mAh battery
MediaTek Helio G85 | 48MP quad-camView Deal
Poco X3 Pro starts at Rs 18,999 | Rs 17,999 with bank offers
Snapdragon 860 | 6.67" 120Hz display
5,160mAh battery |48+8+2+2MP
Read our review of Poco X3 ProView Deal
Moto G60 at Rs 16,999 (6GB + 128GB) | Rs 1,000 off
6.8" 120Hz display | Snapdragon 732G
108MP camera | 6,000mAh, 20W
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G starts at Rs 15,499 | Rs 500 off
6+64GB, 8+128GB | MediaTek Dimensity 800U
5,000mAh, 30W | 120Hz 6.5" FHD+ screen
Check out the Realme 8 on Flipkart Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 off
4GB: Rs 13,999 | 6GB: Rs 14,999 | 8GB: Rs 15,999
128GB storage | 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED display
Rs 1,000 off with pre-paid transaction
Check out the Realme 8 Pro on Flipkart
6GB: Rs 17,999| 8GB: Rs 19,999
108MP camera | Snapdragon 720G
4500mAh battery | Super AMOLED Display
Poco F3 GT starts at Rs 26,499 | Rs 5,000 off
5065mAh, 67W fast charging | Dimensity 1200 |6.67 inch AMOLED display |16MP selfie cameraView Deal
Check out Realme X7 Max on Flipkart at Rs 24,999 | Rs 1,000 off
8GB + 128GB at Rs 24,999
12GB + 256GB at Rs 27,999
Read our Realme X7 Max reviewView Deal
Google Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999 | Rs 2,000 off
6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 730G
12.2MP primary camera
Realme X7 Pro at Rs 26,999 | Rs 1,500 off
120Hz AMOLED display | Dimesity 1000 Plus SoC
64MP quad cameras | 65W fast charging
Realme X3 Super Zoom at Rs 23,999 | Rs 7,000 off
60x Super Zoom | Starry Mode | 8GB+256GB
Snapdragon 855+ | 120HzView Deal
Apple iPhone SE starts at Rs 32,999
4.7-inch Retina HD Display | 12MP Rear Camera
A13 Bionic Chip | IP67 ratingView Deal
iPhone XR at Rs 38,999 | Rs 3,000
64 GB storage | A12 Bionic
12MP rear camera | 6.1" screen
Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999| Rs 1,000 off
64GB | 6.1" Liquid Retina HD Display
12MP + 12MP rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip
Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 39,999 | Rs 7,000 off
6.59 inch Full HD+ | 64MP triple camera
6000 mAh | Snapdragon 865 Plus
Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal
Starting at Rs 59,999 | Rs 8,000 off
Buy Galaxy S21 Plus: starts at Rs 71,999(Rs 10,000 off)
Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra: starts at Rs 1,05,999
Get Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 or Samsung Shop voucher Rs 10,000View Deal
Apple iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 74,999 | Rs 10,000 off
5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Display
12MP triple rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip View Deal
Laptops
Intel Core i5 10th Gen | 8GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 15.6 inch FHD |2.15 KgView Deal
Acer Chromebooks starts at Rs 17,999
ChromeOS | 4GB RAM | 32GB/6GB storage | Up to 11 hours battery | Intel Celeron Dual Core |2 x USB 3.1 (1st Gen) Type A, 2 x USB Type C
Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3250U | 8GB |1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home |15.6 inch Full HD | 1.76 kg | MS OfficeView Deal
Intel Core i3 10th Gen | 4GB RAM | 256GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch Full HD | 1.58Kg | MS Office View Deal
Intel Core i3 10th Gen |8 GB RAM | 1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 15.6-inch Full HD | 1.76 kgView Deal
Intel Core i3 11th Gen | 8GB RAM | 1TB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch Full HD | 1.58Kg | MS OfficeView Deal
Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8GB |1TB HDD |Windows 10 Home |15.6-FHD | 1.8 Kg | Fingerprint sensor View Deal
Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U |8GB | 512GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch | 1.46 Kg | MS Office View Deal
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i at Rs 64,990
Intel Core i5 11th Gen| 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 15.6-inch FHD display | 1.66 KG | MS OfficeView Deal
Nokia PureBook X14 at Rs 49,990
Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 14 inch Full HD | 1.1 KgView Deal
Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4500U | 8GB RAM |512GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14 inch FHD display |1.4 kgView Deal
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 at Rs 51,990
Intel Core i3 11th Gen| 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD |Windows 10 Home | 2 in 1 Laptop | 14-inch FHD display | 1.5 kg | MS OfficeView Deal
Asus VivoBook Ultra at Rs 63,990
Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5700U |8 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch FHD | 1.4kg | MS OfficeView Deal
Asus TUF Gaming A17 at Rs 60,990
Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H| 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD |Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 17.3-inch 120 Hz |2.60 kgView Deal
Intel Core i5 9th Gen | 8 GB | 1 TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 3GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 |15.6 inch FHD |2.19 kgView Deal
Asus Vivobook Gaming at Rs 52,990
Intel Core i5 9th Gen | 8 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 15.6-inch FHD | MS Office | Fingerprint scanner View Deal
Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8 GB | 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home|4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q |15.6 inch FHD | 1.86 KgView Deal
Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H | 8 GB |512 GB SSD| Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 |15.6 inch |2.15 kg
TV
OnePlus Y series 43-inch Full HD at Rs 27,999
Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube | 20W audio | Android TV OS | Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built | 93% Colour GamutView Deal
Mi 4X 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs 28,999
Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube | Android TV OS + PatchWall UI |Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built |Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels | 20W soundView Deal
Blaupunkt Cybersound 42-inch FHD TV at Rs 21,999
40W audio | Android TV | Chromecast, Google Assistant |3 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 450 nitsView Deal
TWS
Two years since their launch, and they are still the best true wireless earbuds for those that want excellent connectivity that works with the wider Apple ecosystem.
Bluetooth 5.0 | 10mm bass boost Driver |110ms super low latency |IPX4 water and dust resistance View Deal
OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 2,899 | Rs 100 off
The OnePlus Buds Z are a great pair of truly wireless earphones for those who are on a tight budget. They offer decent sound, good battery life and a comfortable fit. The OnePlus Buds Z sound better than the higher priced original OnePlus Buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has 10mm dynamic drivers, with bass boost, dynamic stereo powered by Dolby Atmos and panoramic sound support. View Deal
Realme Buds Q2 Neo at Rs 1,599
Bluetooth 5 | 20 hours battery |10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver | ENC | IPX4 | 88ms super low-latencyView Deal
Jabra Elite Active 65t at Rs 3,799
Bluetooth 5 | 15 hours battery |Four-microphone technology |IP56 rating | built-in motion sensor | micro USBView Deal
Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 17,999 | Rs 8,000 off
If you own an Apple device, these are hands-down the best you can get as an audio companion. The new noise-cancelling feature is neat and useful, and the overall improvements to sound and design couldn't be more welcome.View Deal
Oppo Enco X at Rs 8,990 | Rs 1,000 off
The Oppo Enco X are yet another impressive audio product from the brand which is known for its smartphones. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. The Oppo Enco X are an easy recommendation from our side.
View Deal
Sony WF-XB700 at Rs 6,990 | Rs 2,000 off
The WF-XB700 comes under Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. It features a 12mm driver unit and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. You get punchy, thumpy, and deep bass with this pair of earbuds.
On the battery front, you get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 house with the case. You can charge the case via Type-C port. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat.View Deal
OPPO Enco W51 at Rs 3,999 | Rs 1,000 off
The Oppo Enco W51 are a solid pair of true wireless earphones under Rs 5,000, owing to the sheer number of features they sport. Along with that, they also offer excellent sound quality and respectable noise cancellation, which are rare at this price. Just be wary of the battery life and a potentially unreliable fit.
The biggest talking point is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, a feature that works really well.
View Deal
Wearables
Oppo Watch 46mm at Rs 17,999 | Rs 2,000 off
The Oppo Watch is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches money can buy. While that isn't a particularly laudable achievement, its craftsmanship and hardware-software synergy is commendable. It does ape the Apple Watch's design, but there's a lot to like here in terms of its impressive display and fitness modes. Just be wary of the battery life, especially if you want a watch that lasts for days.View Deal
Apple Watch SE at Rs 25,900 | Rs 4,000 off
The Apple Watch SE is the best and cheapest companion to your Apple iPhone. It brings most of the features from the Watch 6 and is priced half of what the flagship model costs. It sports a bright OLED display, but the always-on display is missing though. The integration into Apple’s ecosystem is immense with Apple apps and services. However, the Watch’s battery life is just too short to get the best out of it. View Deal
Dizo Watch at Rs 2,999 | Rs 500 off
1.4-inch display | 12-day battery life | 90 sports mode | SpO2 sensor | IP68-ratedView Deal
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,299 | Rs 200 off
The best budget fitness tracker, the Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 14 days battery life, and 11 sports modes. Stress monitoring with a guided breathing feature is also included. You get accurate heart rate tracking and an Improved charging setup as well. View Deal
OnePlus Band at Rs 2,199 | Rs 300 off
The OnePlus Band is the brand's first-ever fitness tracker and it comes pretty to its rival Mi Band 5. It is a great fitness tracker with 13 sports modes, a heart rate sensor and even a SpO2 monitor. But, it does suffer when it comes to battery life.
OnePlus Band: Steven Harrington Edition at Rs 3,099View Deal
We will be adding more deals and offers during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
