Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best deals on tech products

By

August 5 to 9

Flipkart Big Saving Days
(Image credit: Flipkart)
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back and this time around it's a five-day show on India's e-commerce giant. The sale will kickstart on August 5 and will go on until August 9. Flipkart Plus members will be early access for the sale starting August 4 midnight. 

If you are looking for buying a new smartphone, TV, laptop, or any other tech product 一 we have complied the best deals available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. 

As usual, smartphones offers are a good time around with actual price cuts, discounts and additional bank and exchange offers. We have also included offers for smart TVs, laptops, and true wireless earbuds for now. 

Going forward we will be adding more deals in the camera, tablets, and smart home categories. So make sure to bookmark or save this page for future reference.  As for the common offers, shoppers can avail 10% instant discount with Axis Bank cards and ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions. 

Mobiles Electronics
Axis Bank Credit cardRs 1,000 offRs 1,500 off
Axis Bank Debit cardRs 750 offRs 750 off
ICICI Credit cardRs 1,000 offRs 1,500 off

Phones

Buy Realme C20 at Rs 6,499 | Rs 500 off with pre-paid payment

2GB+32GB | 6.5-inch HD+ display | MediaTek Helio G35

8MP rear camera | 5MP front cameraView Deal

Micromax In 2B at Rs 7,999

4GB+64GB: Rs 7,999 | 6GB+64GB: Rs 8,999

6.52-inch HD+ display | 5,000mAh battery | 13MP+2MP | 5MP selfie camera | Unisoc T610 processor View Deal

Recommended

Micromax IN 1 starts at Rs 9,999

4GB + 64GB: Rs 9,999 | 6GB + 128GB: Rs 11,499

MediaTek Helio G80 | 6.67" FHD+ screen

48MP triple rera camera| 8MP Front CameraView Deal

Check out Infinix Hot 10S on Flipkart

4GB + 64GB: Rs 9,499  | 6GB + 64GB: Rs 10,499 (Rs 500 off)

90Hz screen refresh rate | MediaTek Helio G85

6,000mAh | Android 11View Deal

RECOMMENDED

Moto G40 Fusion starts at Rs 13,499 | Rs 1,000 off

6.8" 120Hz display | Snapdragon 732G

4/6GB + 64/128GB | 6,000mAh, 20W


View Deal

Check out Micromax In Note 1 on Flipkart

4GB + 64GB: Rs 10,999| 4GB + 128GB: Rs 11,999 (Rs 500 off)

6.67-inch Full HD+ | 5000mAh battery

MediaTek Helio G85 | 48MP quad-camView Deal

Best performer

Poco X3 Pro starts at Rs 18,999 | Rs 17,999 with bank offers

Snapdragon 860 | 6.67" 120Hz display

5,160mAh battery |48+8+2+2MP

Read our review of Poco X3 ProView Deal

Recommended

Moto G60 at Rs 16,999 (6GB + 128GB) | Rs 1,000 off

6.8" 120Hz display | Snapdragon 732G

108MP camera | 6,000mAh, 20W


View Deal

Recommended

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G starts at Rs 15,499 | Rs 500 off

6+64GB, 8+128GB | MediaTek Dimensity 800U

5,000mAh, 30W | 120Hz 6.5" FHD+ screen


View Deal

Check out the Realme 8 on Flipkart Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 off

4GB: Rs 13,999 | 6GB: Rs 14,999 | 8GB: Rs 15,999

128GB storage | 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED display

Rs 1,000 off with pre-paid transaction



View Deal

Check out the Realme 8 Pro on Flipkart

6GB: Rs 17,999| 8GB: Rs 19,999

108MP camera | Snapdragon 720G

4500mAh battery | Super AMOLED Display


View Deal

new launch

Poco F3 GT starts at Rs 26,499 | Rs 5,000 off

5065mAh, 67W fast charging |  Dimensity 1200 |6.67 inch AMOLED display |16MP selfie cameraView Deal

Check out Realme X7 Max on Flipkart at Rs 24,999 | Rs 1,000 off

8GB + 128GB at Rs 24,999

12GB + 256GB at Rs 27,999

Read our Realme X7 Max reviewView Deal

Recommended

Google Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999 | Rs 2,000 off

6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 730G

12.2MP primary camera


View Deal

Recommended

Realme X7 Pro at Rs 26,999 | Rs 1,500 off

120Hz AMOLED display | Dimesity 1000 Plus SoC

64MP quad cameras | 65W fast charging

Read our Realme X7 Pro reviewView Deal

Realme X3 Super Zoom at Rs 23,999 | Rs 7,000 off

60x Super Zoom | Starry Mode | 8GB+256GB

Snapdragon 855+  | 120HzView Deal

Apple iPhone SE starts at Rs 32,999 

4.7-inch Retina HD Display | 12MP Rear Camera

A13 Bionic Chip | IP67 ratingView Deal

iPhone XR at Rs 38,999 | Rs 3,000

64 GB storage | A12 Bionic

12MP rear camera | 6.1" screen


View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999|  Rs 1,000 off

64GB | 6.1"  Liquid Retina HD Display

12MP + 12MP rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip


View Deal

Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 39,999 | Rs 7,000 off

6.59 inch Full HD+  | 64MP triple camera

6000 mAh | Snapdragon 865 Plus

Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 series

Starting at Rs 59,999 | Rs 8,000 off


View Deal

Up to Rs 10,000 off

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Buy Galaxy S21 at Rs 64,999

Buy Galaxy S21 Plus: starts at Rs 71,999(Rs 10,000 off) 

Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra: starts at Rs 1,05,999 

Get Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 or Samsung Shop voucher Rs 10,000View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 74,999 | Rs 10,000 off 

5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Display

12MP triple rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip View Deal

Laptops

Acer Aspire 7 at Rs 54,990

Intel Core i5 10th Gen | 8GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 15.6 inch FHD |2.15 KgView Deal

Acer Chromebooks starts at Rs 17,999

ChromeOS | 4GB RAM | 32GB/6GB storage | Up to 11 hours battery | Intel Celeron Dual Core |2 x USB 3.1 (1st Gen) Type A, 2 x USB Type C


View Deal

HP 15s at Rs 36,490

Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3250U | 8GB |1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home |15.6 inch Full HD | 1.76 kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Dell Vostro 3401 at Rs 34,990

Intel Core i3 10th Gen | 4GB RAM | 256GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch Full HD | 1.58Kg | MS Office View Deal

HP 15s at Rs 39,990

Intel Core i3 10th Gen  |8 GB RAM | 1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 15.6-inch Full HD | 1.76 kgView Deal

Dell Vostro 3400 at Rs 34,990

Intel Core i3 11th Gen | 8GB RAM | 1TB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch Full HD | 1.58Kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 at Rs 43,990

Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8GB |1TB HDD |Windows 10 Home |15.6-FHD | 1.8 Kg | Fingerprint sensor View Deal

HP 14s at Rs 53,800

Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U |8GB | 512GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch | 1.46 Kg | MS Office View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i at Rs 64,990

Intel Core i5 11th Gen| 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 15.6-inch FHD display | 1.66 KG | MS OfficeView Deal

Nokia PureBook X14 at Rs 49,990

Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |  14 inch Full HD | 1.1 KgView Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 50,990

Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4500U | 8GB RAM |512GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14 inch FHD display |1.4 kgView Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 at Rs 51,990

Intel Core i3 11th Gen| 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD |Windows 10 Home | 2 in 1 Laptop | 14-inch FHD display | 1.5 kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Asus VivoBook Ultra at Rs 63,990

Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5700U |8 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch FHD | 1.4kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Asus TUF Gaming A17 at Rs 60,990

Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H| 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD |Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 17.3-inch 120 Hz |2.60 kgView Deal

Lenovo L340 at Rs 49,990

Intel Core i5 9th Gen | 8 GB | 1 TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 3GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 |15.6 inch FHD |2.19 kgView Deal

Asus Vivobook Gaming at Rs 52,990

Intel Core i5 9th Gen | 8 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 15.6-inch FHD | MS Office | Fingerprint scanner  View Deal

MSI GF63 at Rs 58,990

Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8 GB | 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home|4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q |15.6 inch FHD | 1.86 KgView Deal

Acer Aspire 7 at Rs 51,990

Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H | 8 GB |512 GB SSD| Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 |15.6 inch |2.15 kg

TV

OnePlus Y series 43-inch Full HD at Rs 27,999

Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube | 20W audio | Android TV OS | Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built | 93% Colour GamutView Deal

Mi 4X 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs 28,999

Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube | Android TV OS + PatchWall UI |Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built |Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels | 20W soundView Deal

Blaupunkt Cybersound 42-inch FHD TV at Rs 21,999

40W audio | Android TV | Chromecast, Google Assistant |3 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 450 nitsView Deal

TWS

Apple AirPods at Rs 9,990

Two years since their launch, and they are still the best true wireless earbuds for those that want excellent connectivity that works with the wider Apple ecosystem. 

Dizo GoPods D at Rs 1,399

Bluetooth 5.0 | 10mm bass boost Driver |110ms super low latency |IPX4 water and dust resistance View Deal

OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 2,899 | Rs 100 off

The OnePlus Buds Z are a great pair of truly wireless earphones for those who are on a tight budget. They offer decent sound, good battery life and a comfortable fit. The OnePlus Buds Z sound better than the higher priced original OnePlus Buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has 10mm dynamic drivers, with bass boost, dynamic stereo powered by Dolby Atmos and panoramic sound support. View Deal

Realme Buds Q2 Neo at Rs 1,599

Bluetooth 5 | 20 hours battery |10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver | ENC | IPX4 | 88ms super low-latencyView Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t at Rs 3,799

Bluetooth 5 | 15 hours battery |Four-microphone technology |IP56 rating | built-in motion sensor | micro USBView Deal

Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 17,999 | Rs 8,000 off

If you own an Apple device, these are hands-down the best you can get as an audio companion. The new noise-cancelling feature is neat and useful, and the overall improvements to sound and design couldn't be more welcome.View Deal

Oppo Enco X at Rs 8,990 | Rs 1,000 off

The Oppo Enco X are yet another impressive audio product from the brand which is known for its smartphones. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. The Oppo Enco X are an easy recommendation from our side.
View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 at Rs 6,990 | Rs 2,000 off

The WF-XB700 comes under Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. It features a 12mm driver unit and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. You get punchy, thumpy, and deep bass with this pair of earbuds. 

On the battery front, you get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 house with the case. You can charge the case via Type-C port. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat.View Deal

OPPO Enco W51 at Rs 3,999 | Rs 1,000 off

The Oppo Enco W51 are a solid pair of true wireless earphones under Rs 5,000, owing to the sheer number of features they sport. Along with that, they also offer excellent sound quality and respectable noise cancellation, which are rare at this price. Just be wary of the battery life and a potentially unreliable fit. 

The biggest talking point is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, a feature that works really well. 
View Deal

Wearables

Oppo Watch 46mm at Rs 17,999 | Rs 2,000 off

The Oppo Watch is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches money can buy. While that isn't a particularly laudable achievement, its craftsmanship and hardware-software synergy is commendable. It does ape the Apple Watch's design, but there's a lot to like here in terms of its impressive display and fitness modes. Just be wary of the battery life, especially if you want a watch that lasts for days.View Deal

Apple Watch SE at Rs 25,900 | Rs 4,000 off

The Apple Watch SE is the best and cheapest companion to your Apple iPhone. It brings most of the features from the Watch 6 and is priced half of what the flagship model costs. It sports a bright OLED display, but the always-on display is missing though.  The integration into Apple’s ecosystem is immense with Apple apps and services. However, the Watch’s battery life is just too short to get the best out of it. View Deal

Dizo Watch at Rs 2,999 | Rs 500 off

1.4-inch display | 12-day battery life | 90 sports mode | SpO2 sensor | IP68-ratedView Deal

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,299 | Rs 200 off

The best budget fitness tracker, the Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 14 days battery life, and 11 sports modes. Stress monitoring with a guided breathing feature is also included. You get accurate heart rate tracking and an Improved charging setup as well.  View Deal

OnePlus Band at Rs 2,199 | Rs 300 off

The OnePlus Band is the brand's first-ever fitness tracker and it comes pretty to its rival Mi Band 5. It is a great fitness tracker with 13 sports modes, a heart rate sensor and even a SpO2 monitor. But, it does suffer when it comes to battery life. 

OnePlus Band: Steven Harrington Edition at Rs 3,099View Deal

We will be adding more deals and offers during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. 

Srivatsa Ramesh
Srivatsa Ramesh

Srivatsa is a prolific writer who spearheads the core writing team on tech news, buying guides, reviews, and all gadget articles. He is passionate about technology. 