Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best deals on tech products

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back and this time around it's a five-day show on India's e-commerce giant. The sale will kickstart on August 5 and will go on until August 9. Flipkart Plus members will be early access for the sale starting August 4 midnight.

If you are looking for buying a new smartphone, TV, laptop, or any other tech product 一 we have complied the best deals available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

As usual, smartphones offers are a good time around with actual price cuts, discounts and additional bank and exchange offers. We have also included offers for smart TVs, laptops, and true wireless earbuds for now.

Going forward we will be adding more deals in the camera, tablets, and smart home categories. So make sure to bookmark or save this page for future reference. As for the common offers, shoppers can avail 10% instant discount with Axis Bank cards and ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions.

Mobiles Electronics Axis Bank Credit card Rs 1,000 off Rs 1,500 off Axis Bank Debit card Rs 750 off Rs 750 off ICICI Credit card Rs 1,000 off Rs 1,500 off

Phones

Buy Realme C20 at Rs 6,499 | Rs 500 off with pre-paid payment 2GB+32GB | 6.5-inch HD+ display | MediaTek Helio G35 8MP rear camera | 5MP front cameraView Deal

Check out Micromax In Note 1 on Flipkart 4GB + 64GB: Rs 10,999| 4GB + 128GB: Rs 11,999 (Rs 500 off) 6.67-inch Full HD+ | 5000mAh battery MediaTek Helio G85 | 48MP quad-camView Deal

Check out the Realme 8 on Flipkart Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 off 4GB: Rs 13,999 | 6GB: Rs 14,999 | 8GB: Rs 15,999 128GB storage | 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED display Rs 1,000 off with pre-paid transaction



View Deal

Check out the Realme 8 Pro on Flipkart 6GB: Rs 17,999| 8GB: Rs 19,999 108MP camera | Snapdragon 720G 4500mAh battery | Super AMOLED Display

View Deal

Recommended Google Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999 | Rs 2,000 off 6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 730G 12.2MP primary camera

View Deal

Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 39,999 | Rs 7,000 off 6.59 inch Full HD+ | 64MP triple camera 6000 mAh | Snapdragon 865 Plus Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal

Laptops

Acer Aspire 7 at Rs 54,990 Intel Core i5 10th Gen | 8GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 15.6 inch FHD |2.15 KgView Deal

Acer Chromebooks starts at Rs 17,999 ChromeOS | 4GB RAM | 32GB/6GB storage | Up to 11 hours battery | Intel Celeron Dual Core |2 x USB 3.1 (1st Gen) Type A, 2 x USB Type C

View Deal

HP 15s at Rs 36,490 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3250U | 8GB |1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home |15.6 inch Full HD | 1.76 kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Dell Vostro 3401 at Rs 34,990 Intel Core i3 10th Gen | 4GB RAM | 256GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch Full HD | 1.58Kg | MS Office View Deal

HP 15s at Rs 39,990 Intel Core i3 10th Gen |8 GB RAM | 1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 15.6-inch Full HD | 1.76 kgView Deal

Dell Vostro 3400 at Rs 34,990 Intel Core i3 11th Gen | 8GB RAM | 1TB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch Full HD | 1.58Kg | MS OfficeView Deal

HP 14s at Rs 53,800 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U |8GB | 512GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch | 1.46 Kg | MS Office View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i at Rs 64,990 Intel Core i5 11th Gen| 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 15.6-inch FHD display | 1.66 KG | MS OfficeView Deal

Nokia PureBook X14 at Rs 49,990 Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 14 inch Full HD | 1.1 KgView Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 50,990 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4500U | 8GB RAM |512GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14 inch FHD display |1.4 kgView Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 at Rs 51,990 Intel Core i3 11th Gen| 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD |Windows 10 Home | 2 in 1 Laptop | 14-inch FHD display | 1.5 kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Asus VivoBook Ultra at Rs 63,990 Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5700U |8 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home |14-inch FHD | 1.4kg | MS OfficeView Deal

Asus TUF Gaming A17 at Rs 60,990 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H| 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD |Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 17.3-inch 120 Hz |2.60 kgView Deal

Lenovo L340 at Rs 49,990 Intel Core i5 9th Gen | 8 GB | 1 TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 3GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 |15.6 inch FHD |2.19 kgView Deal

Asus Vivobook Gaming at Rs 52,990 Intel Core i5 9th Gen | 8 GB | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 15.6-inch FHD | MS Office | Fingerprint scanner View Deal

MSI GF63 at Rs 58,990 Intel Core i5 10th Gen |8 GB | 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD | Windows 10 Home|4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q |15.6 inch FHD | 1.86 KgView Deal

Acer Aspire 7 at Rs 51,990 Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H | 8 GB |512 GB SSD| Windows 10 Home | 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 |15.6 inch |2.15 kg

TV

Mi 4X 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs 28,999 Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube | Android TV OS + PatchWall UI |Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built |Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels | 20W soundView Deal

TWS

Apple AirPods at Rs 9,990 Two years since their launch, and they are still the best true wireless earbuds for those that want excellent connectivity that works with the wider Apple ecosystem.

OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 2,899 | Rs 100 off The OnePlus Buds Z are a great pair of truly wireless earphones for those who are on a tight budget. They offer decent sound, good battery life and a comfortable fit. The OnePlus Buds Z sound better than the higher priced original OnePlus Buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has 10mm dynamic drivers, with bass boost, dynamic stereo powered by Dolby Atmos and panoramic sound support. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 17,999 | Rs 8,000 off If you own an Apple device, these are hands-down the best you can get as an audio companion. The new noise-cancelling feature is neat and useful, and the overall improvements to sound and design couldn't be more welcome.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 at Rs 6,990 | Rs 2,000 off The WF-XB700 comes under Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. It features a 12mm driver unit and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. You get punchy, thumpy, and deep bass with this pair of earbuds. On the battery front, you get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 house with the case. You can charge the case via Type-C port. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat.View Deal

OPPO Enco W51 at Rs 3,999 | Rs 1,000 off The Oppo Enco W51 are a solid pair of true wireless earphones under Rs 5,000, owing to the sheer number of features they sport. Along with that, they also offer excellent sound quality and respectable noise cancellation, which are rare at this price. Just be wary of the battery life and a potentially unreliable fit. The biggest talking point is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, a feature that works really well.

View Deal

Wearables

Oppo Watch 46mm at Rs 17,999 | Rs 2,000 off The Oppo Watch is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches money can buy. While that isn't a particularly laudable achievement, its craftsmanship and hardware-software synergy is commendable. It does ape the Apple Watch's design, but there's a lot to like here in terms of its impressive display and fitness modes. Just be wary of the battery life, especially if you want a watch that lasts for days.View Deal

Apple Watch SE at Rs 25,900 | Rs 4,000 off The Apple Watch SE is the best and cheapest companion to your Apple iPhone. It brings most of the features from the Watch 6 and is priced half of what the flagship model costs. It sports a bright OLED display, but the always-on display is missing though. The integration into Apple’s ecosystem is immense with Apple apps and services. However, the Watch’s battery life is just too short to get the best out of it. View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,299 | Rs 200 off The best budget fitness tracker, the Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 14 days battery life, and 11 sports modes. Stress monitoring with a guided breathing feature is also included. You get accurate heart rate tracking and an Improved charging setup as well. View Deal

We will be adding more deals and offers during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

