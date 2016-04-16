7 essential tech projects for the weekend

Now that it's the weekend you should hopefully have a bit of extra time to work on various tech projects around your house.

If you're wondering where to start, we've collected together the best tutorials from the previous week for you to get stuck into.

From streaming Xbox One games to your PC to being more productive in Windows 10, we've got plenty of ideas to help you get the most out of your tech.

Get into the Groove

If you've got Windows 10 then you might have noticed a new media playing app that comes preinstalled called Groove Music. While we're not usually big fans of apps that Microsoft adds to its operating systems, Groove Music is actually pretty neat and a great alternative to iTunes.

Check out our guide on how to use Groove Music to find out the best things you can do with the software.

Build your own AirPlay receiver

If you're a music fan who owns Apple devices, then you've probably considered getting AirPlay-capable gadgets that can stream music – and movies – wirelessly throughout the house. It's cool tech, but it can be expensive.

In our how to build an AirPlay receiver guide we'll show you how with a little bit of elbow grease and a soldering iron, you can make your very own AirPlay receiver using a Raspberry Pi. Not only will you save money, but there's something very cool about building your own music-playing machines.

Turn your Mac or iPad into an eReader

Amazon has just announced a new – and very expensive – eBook reader, but why splash out when you can turn your Mac or iPad into a portable digital library?

Our how to download and read books with the iBooks app guide will show you just how easy that is, as well as some of the cool things you can do to make reading more comfortable.

Collect all the cats in Neko Atsume

As it's the weekend, the last thing you want is to work hard – so why not try your hand at the new mobile game that's taking the world by storm: Neko Atsume?

This seemingly simple game sees you collecting various cats that come into your garden – but despite its cute visuals this is a fiendishly addictive game. Check out our Neko Atsume tips and tricks guide to help you get started.

Make sure the files you share online are private and secure

One of the best things about social networks, such as Facebook, is that they make it easy to share files – such as family photographs – with friends around the world. However, when we share these personal digital artefacts we should make sure that they can only be viewed by the people we want to have access to them.

Our guide on how to share personal files privately will take you through the steps to help you ensure that your important files are only available to the people you trust.

Play your Xbox One games on a PC

Last week we showed you how to play your PlayStation 4 games on your Mac or PC, and this week it's the turn of Xbox One owners. Thanks to a recent update it is now easy to stream your Xbox One games to a Windows 10 PC (Macs aren't supported unfortunately), which is ideal if your main TV is being used and you want a few rounds of Halo 5.

Check out our guide on how to play Xbox One games on a PC to find out more.

iPad Pro 9.7 tips and tricks

Apple has released a new tablet – the iPad Pro 9.7 - and it's very good indeed. If you've just bought the new device, or you're thinking of doing so, then check out our iPad Pro 9.7 tips and tricks article, which highlights all the cool things you can do.