What time is The Handmaid's Tale episode 3 released? Watch season 5 from anywhere

With Commander Waterford out of the picture, it's June vs Serena as The Handmaid's Tale season 5 gets into its stride following the two-episode premiere of Margaret Atwood's dystopian creation. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch the Handmaid's Tale, season 5, episode 3, and what time to stream the third instalment 'Border' wherever you are in the world.

*Warning – The Handmaid's Tale season episode 1 & 2 spoilers ahead*

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 3 online When? Wednesday, September 21 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT (US) FREE stream: SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) (AU) Global streams: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (US) | CTV / Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around (opens in new tab)

In the double-whammy premiere of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, we witnessed Serena learn the barbaric death of her husband Fred at the hands of a pack of Handmaids and Marthas. Subsequently, Serena demanded to make her return to Gilead to put her husband to rest in a funeral procession that is set to be broadcast around the world.

This follows June confessing to the murder of the commander. Fined a measly $88 for the transportation of his dismembered finger, June is let off scot-free after the act was deemed to have taken place in no man's land. Fred's blood likely won't be the last drop spilled though. Dangling Hannah in front of June and Luke during Fred's funeral, Serena is setting her sights on new alliances as Gilead looks to push into Canada.

Want to know what time The Handmaid's Tale episode 3 is released? We've got all the details directly below, as well as where and how to watch depending on where you are around the world, including a free stream in Australia.

What time is The Handmaid's Tale episode 3 released around the world?

USA - Hulu (Wednesday, September 21 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT)

- Hulu (Wednesday, September 21 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT) Canada - Crave (Wednesday, September 21 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT)

- Crave (Wednesday, September 21 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT) Australia - SBS (Thursday, September 22 at 9.30pm AEST)

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 3, FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Episode 3, titled 'Border' will air on free-to-air channel SBS in Australia, with an initial broadcast at 9.30pm AEST on Thursday, September 22. Thereafter, you'll be able to stream the latest The Handmaid's Tale episode on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform - all you need to do is create a free account. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country you can still catch that free SBS stream. Use a VPN to watch SBS On Demand from abroad. (opens in new tab) As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 3, online from outside your country

(Image credit: Hulu)

(opens in new tab)

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 3, in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, episode 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will arrive on Hulu (opens in new tab) at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT on Wednesday, September 21. Hulu price (opens in new tab) options start from just $6.99 a month, but new subscribers can take advantage of a 1-month Hulu free trial (opens in new tab). To get the best value, though, you can also bag Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ together for just $13.99 per month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 3, online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans in Canada can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on CTV Drama, with episode 3 airing at 9pm ET/PT on Wednesday, September 21. And if you miss an episode, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Alternatively, you can also stream The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on Crave, where the episode arrives at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice multiple streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the UK?