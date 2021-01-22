Watching Super Bowl 2021 on Hulu: All you need to know

The Super Bowl LV - scheduled for February 7 - is the marquee event for American sports in 2021. Thankfully, the millions of football fans around the US and the globe who won’t be able to attend in person can rely on a range of broadcasters streaming services to get a Super Bowl live stream.

Super Bowl rights change hands, and sometimes it feels like a challenge to keep track of which sports are available on which platforms. But once again this year, Hulu is among the streaming services that has you covered.

Find out more or sign up at the Hulu website

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers videos on demand, and is part-owned by The Walt Disney Company. It offers its content in a wide variety of resolutions, including 720p (HD) and 1080p (Full HD). 4K resolution is also available, but only on Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra.

As well as offering a VOD subscription service not too dissimilar to the likes of Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it also has the Hulu + Live TV service that lets you watch a selection of cable channels.

With an active internet connection and a subscription to its Live TV service, Hulu users can stream television programs, documentaries, and live events - including the Super Bowl. You can also use it to watch broadcasts of games and matches from major sports leagues, such as the NFL, NBA, NCAA, and Premier League.

Hulu plans and prices: read more on the packages available

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On what devices can you watch Hulu?

Hulu’s content can be accessed easily through its website, but you can also download the dedicated apps for smartphones, smart televisions, media streamers, and gaming consoles.

It is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Watching Super Bowl LV with (or without) Hulu

The aforementioned Hulu + Live TV plan comes with more than 65 live channels, including ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC.

Super Bowl broadcasting rights alternate between Fox, NBC, and CBS, so the Super Bowl is always available with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. The 2021 Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS, and you’ll be able to watch the entire game on Hulu, along with pregame and postgame coverage - and all the ads that appear on your local CBS network.

Hulu + Live TV also offers a seven-day free trial, so you don’t need to pay for a subscription if you only want to watch the big game. Just don’t forget to cancel the plan before you’re charged as Hulu + Live TV subscriptions cost $64.99/month since December 2020.

And if you already subscribe to services like CBS All Access, FuboTV, YouTube TV or AT&T TV Now, then you'll be able to see the Super Bowl on CBS on those, too.

If Hulu is your Super Bowl streaming service of choice, you can pull up the game by accessing the NFL Football Sports Collection within the Hulu app or website. You’ll also be able to find the broadcast in the Guide or by going directly to the Super Bowl page, which should pop up shortly before the game.

Issues with Hulu and the Super Bowl

It's well worth noting that in January 2021, Hulu lost CBS coverage in a whole bunch of local markets, meaning that its Live TV platform will no longer show the Super Bowl (or any CBS programming) in those markets.

The majority are affiliates owned by Sinclair and Allen Media Broadcasting, but you can read the whole story on whattowatch.com.