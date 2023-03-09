How to watch Top Chef season 20 online: stream World All-Stars from anywhere

Watch Top Chef season 20: World All-Stars online

Viewers in the US can stream Top Chef season 20: World All-Stars live on Bravo with a subscription to FuboTV or Sling TV. Each episode lands on Peacock TV the day after airing. Top Chef season 20 is streaming on Hayu in Canada and the UK, and on Hayu, Binge and Foxtel Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home.

Inviting 16 past winners and finalists from 11 localized versions of the show to compete in what's being billed as "the fiercest battle the culinary competition has ever seen" and for the "ultimate" title, Top Chef has tinkered with the old recipe for its 20th season, World All-Stars.

Before anyone throws a Gordon Ramsey-esque hissy-fit, rest assured that the much-loved format remains much the same as before. It's just that the bar has been raised even higher, and for the first time, the entire season takes place abroad.

The majority of the action unfolds in London and the UK, home of the humble supermarket Meal Deal, of world famous Michelin-starred restaurants, of chips, mash and roasties – sometimes all on the same plate – and the wonderful local hangouts, kebab shops, greasy spoons and pubs that are most dearly beloved of all.

For the grand finale the remaining contenders will venture to Paris, where Helene Darroze, Alain Ducasse and Simon Rogan will head up a snarling cohort of heavyweight chefs scrutinizing their every move.

Those pan-seared scallops aren't all the same size. This morsel of 36-day dry-aged ribeye got stuck in my teeth. What a waste of foie gras. It's little wonder the trailer shows so many of our contestants literally falling flat on their faces!

They'll also receive guidance from a rotating cast of guest judges and mentors, including Angela Hartnett, Asma Khan and Clare Smyth, who will also hand over the keys to her restaurant for this season's Restaurant Wars. Former Premier League football player Ledley King will also make an appearance. Seeing as his legendary status in England is unlikely to translate to an international audience, that could be... interesting.

As ever, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be on hand to dish out the challenges, steer our contestants through the tough times, and reveal who goes through and who goes home. Here's how to watch Top Chef season 20 online where you are.

How to watch Top Chef season 20 in the US without cable

How to watch Top Chef season 20 from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when Top Chef season 20 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Top Chef season 20 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Top Chef season 20 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch Top Chef season 20 on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu (opens in new tab), with new episodes landing each Friday, starting March 10. Hayu costs £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year, and is home to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Real Girlfriends in Paris, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, and The Simple Life. And best of all? You can try it all 100% free thanks to its 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Although if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you could just add the Hayu channel there instead.

Watch Top Chef season 20: World All-Stars online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch new episodes of Top Chef season 20 on Hayu (opens in new tab) at the same time that they air in the US - that's every Thursday at 9/8c. Hayu costs CA$6.99 per month or CA$61.99 per year and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add the Hayu channel to it. Out of the country when Top Chef season 20 comes out? Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) to avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

How to watch Top Chef season 20 online in Australia