How to watch Oscars 2023: live stream 95th Academy Awards from anywhere

You can watch the 2023 Oscars live and FREE on 7Plus in Australia. It's being shown live on ABC in the US, CTV in Canada, Sky Showcase in the UK and Star Movies in India. Full details on how to watch the Academy Awards just below, including the 2023 Oscars nominees.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: Sunday, March 12, 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 6.30am IST / 12pm AEDT TV channel: ABC (US) | CTV (CA) | Sky Showcase (UK) | Star Movies (IN) | Channel 7 (AUS) FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Oscars 2023: preview

The showbiz industry can't lavish itself with enough praise, but if there was an award for the best awards, well, there would only be one nominee. Whether fairly or not, the careers of world-famous actors, directors and producers will forever be measured in Oscars statuettes, and every now and again, the ceremony can upstage the movies themselves.

The Oscars – officially called the Academy Awards – are the highest accolade that anybody involved in film can aspire to. It's the show to which the planet's most celebrated megastars descend en-masse, glowing like demigods clad in the most exclusive fashion houses' finest threads. But that doesn't mean they always behave themselves.

Will Smith's slap ensured that last year's event would go down in infamy. The jaw-dropping moment triggered a million and one hot takes, and though Smith's actions were widely condemned, it was TV gold, a must-watch, enduring piece of real-life theater that awards organizers have worked tirelessly to stamp out.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and the awards presenters, who include Riz Ahmed, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monae and Zoe Saldana, will probably be hoping to have a quieter night than Chris Rock did a year ago.

With 11 nominations, the infinitely wacky comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once is poised to be the biggest winner at the 2023 Oscars, with its main competition for the prestigious Best Picture award expected to come from Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin. However, Hollywood's endless fascination with itself means that Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans could be a dark horse.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Oscars live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Oscars performers and nominees further down the page.

Everyone's a critic: How to watch the Oscar Best Picture Nominees

How to watch the 2023 Oscars for FREE: live stream Academy Awards in Australia

(opens in new tab) You can watch the 2023 Oscars for FREE on Channel 7 (opens in new tab) in Australia. The event begins at 12pm AEDT on Monday morning, but live coverage starts an hour earlier, at 11am. That means the Oscars are also being live streamed for FREE on 7Plus (opens in new tab), which works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and streaming sticks. If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into your home coverage from anywhere.

How to watch a 2023 Oscars live stream from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the 2023 Oscars air, you might struggle to watch the show due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the Academy Awards online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 Oscars online from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch the 2023 Oscars in the US

(opens in new tab) The 2023 Oscars are airing on ABC, with live coverage starting at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday, ahead of the ceremony at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can also tune into the live red carpet show from 1pm ET / 10am PT on the same channel. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or via a live stream on the ABC website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch the 2023 Oscars without cable in the US

If you haven't got ABC on cable, you can watch the 2023 Oscars via an over-the-top streaming service instead.

Of the many options, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is the most fully-featured.

Its entry-level Pro plan comprises 150 channels, with a subscription costing $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch the 2023 Oscars live stream with a Hulu with Live TV package. It costs $69.99 per month, and grants access to more than 85 premium TV channels, Hulu's entire streaming library, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

How to watch 2023 Oscars: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Oscars on CTV (opens in new tab). The show starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, but the buildup begins at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. You can also tune in on the CTV website (opens in new tab) live or on-demand, though you'll first need to log in with your cable credentials. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option, so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck. If you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, and you'll be able to watch the Oscars online as if you were right at home.

How to watch a 2023 Oscars live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the 2023 Oscars are being shown on Sky Showcase (opens in new tab), but you'll need to brace yourself for a late night. The ceremony starts at 1am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning, with live coverage beginning at midnight. You can also tune into the red carpet show from 11pm on the same channel. Sky subscribers can also live stream the Oscars on Sky Go (opens in new tab), which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to live stream the 2023 Oscars in India

(opens in new tab) Film buffs in India can watch the 2023 Oscars live either on the Star World and Star Movie channels or via a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Just be warned, the ceremony starts at 6.30am IST first thing on Monday morning. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan costing Rs 1,499. Anybody wanting to live stream Oscars on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

2023 Oscars performers

Ricky Minor – Orchestral

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren – "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman

Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – "Naatu Naatu" from RRR

David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu – "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscars nominations

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Rodney Williams

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie Rowlands

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans as Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell; based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; based on characters created by Johnson and the film Knives Out

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; based on the original motion picture screenplay Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto, and Hideo Oguni

Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks; based on the film Top Gun written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.

Women Talking – Sarah Polley; based on the novel by Miriam Toews

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) – directed by Edward Berger

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – directed by Santiago Mitre

Close (Belgium) – directed by Lukas Dhont

EO (Poland) – directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

The Quiet Girl (Ireland) – directed by Colm Bairéad

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkely and Ross White

Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR – Music by M. M. Keeravani; Lyrics by Chandrabose

"This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Costume Design

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects