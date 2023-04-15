Grand National live stream 2023: how to watch the racing at Aintree online from anywhere today

Grand National live stream

Watch the 2023 Grand National FREE on ITV and ITVX in the UK today. It's CBC Sports in Canada, Racing TV in Ireland and Sky Racing in Australia. Full TV and streaming options below. And don't forget: use a VPN watch a FREE Grand National live stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, April 15 Start time: 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT / 2.15am AEST FREE live stream: ITVX (UK) Overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from anywhere

What are the latest odds? Corach Rambler 6/1 – Noble Yeats 7/1 – Delta Work 8/1 – Any Second Now 12/1 – Longhouse Poet 12/1 – Gaillard Du Mesnil 14/1 – Mr Incredible 14/1 – Le Milos 14/1 – Capodanno 16/1



Grand National 2023: race preview

On the 50th anniversary of Red Rum's first – and most spectacular – victory and a year on from Sam Waley-Cohen's completely unforeseen success on the 50/1 runner Noble Yeats, expectations for the Grand National have perhaps never been higher than they are today.

The grandest steeplechase in the world sees 40 horses chase immortality over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards.

Corach Rambler, being ridden by Derek Fox, Delta Work, under Keith Donoghue, and Noble Yeats, under Sean Bowen, are being talked up as potential frontrunners, but romantics could find it tough to look beyond Davy Russell, who's riding Galvin, and Rachael Blackmore, aboard Ain't That a Shame.

Russell, who won the 2018 and 2019 editions of the race with Tiger Roll, is set to bow out for good after this year's race, while Blackmore, who made history on Minella Times in 2021, will be driven by something even deeper after the tragic death of trainer Henry de Bromhead's teenage son, Jack.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Grand National live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab). We've also listed today's Grand National schedule below.

2023 Grand National schedule: races and times

(All times BST)

Saturday, April 15 2023

1.45pm - EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1

2.25pm - Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3

3pm - Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1

3.35pm - JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1

4.15pm - William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3

5.15pm - RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

FREE Grand National live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The great news for horse racing fans is that the 2023 Grand National is being shown on free-to-air TV on ITV. ITV's coverage begins at 1pm BST on Saturday afternoon, with the Grand National steeplechase itself scheduled for 5.15pm. That means the race is also being live streamed for FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). Outside the UK but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet. Step-by-step guide below...

How to watch Grand National 2023 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Grand National live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch 2023 Grand National in Ireland

(opens in new tab) The 2023 Grand National is being shown on Racing TV (opens in new tab) in Ireland, with the race set to begin at 5.15pm IST on Saturday afternoon. The service is available on Virgin Media for €26 per month, and on Sky for €31 per month. However, you can opt for a €10 day pass (opens in new tab) instead if the Grand National is the only race you really want to watch. Outside of Ireland? Watch Grand National coverage just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Grand National live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans of the horses in Canada can live stream the 2023 Grand National for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). Coverage starts at 11.30am ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday morning, with the main race set to begin at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route (opens in new tab) set out above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of where they are right now.

2023 Grand National live stream: how to watch in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, premium TV provider Foxtel (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2023 Grand National, with the action set to be shown on Sky Racing. Be warned though, the race itself is set to get underway at 2.15am AEST in the very early hours of Sunday morning. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Grand National live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.