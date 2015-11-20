Top 10 tips for the new Apple TV remote

Did you know the new remote can control the basic functions of compatible TVs and receivers? If your equipment supports HDMI-CEC (which is often referred to by manufacturer-specific names such as SimpLink, EasyLink, Bravia Link, Anycast, or CEC), the remote can be used to adjust volume, turn everything off when the Apple TV is put into sleep mode, or turn it all on and switch to the TV's correct HDMI input when the Apple TV is woken up. Your Apple TV should set this all up automagically, and the remote's volume buttons should work even on tech that don't support HDMI-CEC.