PAK vs ENG live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 final online from anywhere

After bursting into life in spectacular fashion, Pakistan and England meet in the T20 World Cup final, on Sunday, 12 years after they last faced off at this tournament. On their day, England are unstoppable but their best form can be elusive, while the Men in Green have a habit of losing when they should win and winning when they're expected to lose. You never know what you're going to get from these two teams. Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) for the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Pakistan vs England live stream Date: Sunday, November 13 Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Time: 7pm AEDT (local) / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 3am ET / 12am PT FREE live stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) | PTV Sports (opens in new tab) (PK) | 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Melbourne Cricket Ground holds painful memories for both sets of fans. It was the scene of England’s humiliating defeat to Ireland and Pakistan’s jaw-dropping final-ball defeat to India. But it was at the MCG that Pakistan beat England in the 50-over World Cup final, and Babar Azam will be hoping to emulate Imran Khan 30 years on from that famous triumph.

Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finally found their groove against New Zealand on Wednesday with their first century stand Down Under, and Shaheen Shah Afridi looks like he's approaching his best form after playing through injury for much of the tournament.

Right in the nick of time too, as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were exceptional against India on Thursday, clobbering them off the park after Adil Rashid had played another blinder with the spinning ball. It's all on the line in their first ever meeting in the knockouts of the T20 World Cup. Who will rise to the occasion?

Pakistan vs England begins at 7pm AEDT (local) / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 4am ET / 1am PT on Sunday, November 13. Follow our guide to get a PAK vs ENG live stream online from wherever you are, starting with how to watch the T20 World Cup final for FREE.

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream Pakistan vs England via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch PAK vs ENG: live stream T20 World Cup final for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) Pakistan vs England is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab). That's fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) or download the PTVFLIX app to watch the T20 World Cup final without paying a penny. Play between Pakistan and England is set to begin at 1pm PKT on Sunday afternoon. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream T20 World Cup final for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch a Pakistan vs England live stream as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD and 9Now (opens in new tab). Play between Pakistan and England gets underway at the MCG at 7pm AEDT. Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 9Now from abroad. (opens in new tab) The T20 World Cup final is also being shown on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab) too. If you want to watch everything on Fox Sports without having to sign up for an expensive cable package, Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) has all the good stuff at a much cheaper price. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel.

How to watch PAK vs ENG: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch a Pakistan vs England live stream either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Play begins at 1.30pm IST on Sunday afternoon. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream the T20 World Cup final on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch PAK vs ENG: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the T20 World Cup final on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Pakistan vs England starts at 9pm NZDT on Sunday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup final online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

