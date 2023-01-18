Millman vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch Australian Open tennis online

Millman vs Medvedev live stream information

Millman vs Medvedev live stream: preview

Home favourite John Millman will be looking to pull off a major shock as the Brisbane-born wild card takes on US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in this Australian Open second round clash.

Currently ranked 148 in the world, 33-year-old Millman came back from the dead against the in-form Swiss star Marc-Andrea Huesler to secure a marathon 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Read on to find out how to watch a John Millman vs Daniil Medvedev live stream from anywhere - and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

The Australian's reward is a match up against former World No. 1 Medvedev, who eased past world number 56 Marcos Giron in a one-sided affair against the American on Monday.

The 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory underlined the Russian's exemplary serving and baseline play, as well as his apparent determination to go one better than the runner-up finishes of his past two visits to Melbourne Park.

The match marks the first time these two players have faced each other. While Medvedev may be a clear favourite to progress, the hostile crowd is set to be very vocal in encouragement of the Aussie underdog.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Millman vs Medvedev Australian Open live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Millman vs Medvedev live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch Australian Open 2023 for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). That means viewers can also fire up a free Aussie Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australian Open on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Play between Daniil Medvedev and John Millman is expected to start no earlier than 7pm AEDT on Wednesday evening at the Rod Laver Arena. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch an Australian Open live stream from overseas

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the Australian Open.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Australian Open live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Australian Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Millman vs Medvedev: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, ESPN has the broadcasting rights to the 2023 Australian Open. Play is set to start between Daniil Medvedev and John Millman no earlier than 3am ET / 12am PT. Stream Australian Open 2023 live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch John Millman vs Daniil Medvedev: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus. The first serve of this clash between Daniil Medvedev and John Millman is expected to be delivered at around 8am GMT on Wednesday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Australian Open 2023 and watch tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Australian Open 2023 on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Play is set to start between Medvedev and Millman no earlier than 3am ET / 12am PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Millman vs Medvedev: live stream tennis in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch the Australian Open on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Play between Medvedev and Millman is set to start no earlier than 9pm NZDT. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

Australian Open schedule 2023

Monday, January 16

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, January 17

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, January 18

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, January 19

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Friday, January 20

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, January 21

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Sunday, January 22

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, January 23

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, January 24

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, January 25

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, January 26

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Friday, January 27

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, January 28

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, January 29

Final - Men's Singles