How to watch Love Island UK season 9 online and stream the arrival of tonight's two Australian bombshells

Watch Love Island UK tonight from anywhere

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023: preview

There's never a dull moment in the Love Island villa, and the producers at ITV are making it even juicier this year with the return of a couple of familiar faces. While previous contestant Adam Collard entered the villa late in the game in last summer's series, this year will see the arrival of two Love Island veterans from Down Under to leave heads well and truly frazzled. An episode not to be missed, here's how to watch Love Island UK online wherever you are.

Jessie Wynter will be familiar to anyone who makes it their mission to watch every country iteration of Love Island. First appearing in season 2 of Love Island Australia, the personal trainer and influencer originally from Tasmania and now living in Sydney says she's been single for a while and is "lucky to live the life I lead, but it does get a bit lonely."

Strutting in beside her is Aaron Waters from Love Island Australia season 3. A 25-year-old model from Melbourne, this time around Aaron will be looking to spread his grafting wings and not go tunnel vision on just one girl.

Say "G'day!" to our new bombshells and make sure you know how to watch Love Island UK 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Featuring in Friday night's preview, Aaron and Jessie will arrive in the villa in tonight's episode (January 22), airing at 9pm GMT on ITV2. ITV2 is a 100% free-to-watch channel in the UK. You can also watch episodes live and on catch-up through ITVX (opens in new tab) (the recently rebranded ITV Hub). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island on ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 on ITVX from anywhere

You can watch Love Island UK 2023 for free from the UK but, bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home at any point during the return of the winter edition, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access the newly rebranded ITVX.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island UK from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITVX (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Need a touch of vitamin D? Love Island UK has you covered with its second ever winter edition, arriving to y'all Stateside on Hulu just two weeks after it begins broadcasting. That means you can likely expect the first episode to arrive on January 30 with the Australian bombshells due at the end of the first week of villa happenings. New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial for 30-days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. Thereafter the Hulu price starts from $7.99 a month. You can also get a Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from just $9.99 a month. That leaves those in the US just a couple of weeks behind the action. Alternatively, for Brits abroad, you could get a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Love Island UK 2023 and stream all-new season 9 episodes. Episodes began arriving on January 17, just a day behind the UK. That means you can expect to see Aaron and Jessie strut into the villa on Monday, January 23's offering at 6pm AEDT. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in New Zealand: stream season 9 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand will be able to watch Love Island UK season 9 on Neon (opens in new tab) with Kiwis just a few days behind the UK. Landing on the service from January 19, you can expect to see the Aussie Love Island veterans arriving in the episode dropping on January 26 at 1pm NZDT. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99 (opens in new tab).

Can I watch Love Island UK in Canada?

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, for the last couple of years there has been no official broadcaster.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content. One for Brits abroad in Canada.