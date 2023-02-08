How to watch A Million Little Things: stream the fifth and final season from anywhere

Watch A Million Little Things season 5

In the US, viewers can watch A Million Little Things season 5 live on ABC with FuboTV or a Hulu + Live TV plan. It will also be broadcast in Canada on Global TV’s online platform. If you're away from home, remember that you can use a VPN to watch A Millions Little Things from abroad (opens in new tab).

ABC’s weepie family drama is back, providing the final chapter of our tight-knit group of Boston besties as they find themselves once again rallying round to celebrate each other’s triumphs and offer comfort in their darkest moments. Get ready to do some top-tier ugly crying as we explain below how you can watch A Million Little Things season 5 online now.

*Warning – season 1 to 4 spoilers ahead*

We’ve witnessed these characters grow so much since the show’s 2018 debut, beginning with the shocking death of their best friend Jon. Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller) sustained their relationship through respective cancer battles; Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) fostered Tyrell after his mum was deported, furnishing him with a brighter future, while Katherine (Grace Park) finally found love again with Greta (Cameron Esposito), her former high school best friend.

And now viewers can expect all the feels as the show comes full circle: not only by bringing back Ron Livingston to play Jon, but with the disturbing news that Gary’s cancer has returned – so soon after Maggie and his ecstatic announcement that they were going to have a baby.

It’s going to be a bittersweet finale as this beloved group brings the love one last time, and we’re here to tell you how to watch A Million Little Things season 5 online, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch A Million Little Things season 5 FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) Expect waterworks as A Million Little Things returns on ABC for its last ever season, starting on Wednesday, February 8 and airing weekly at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. If you miss the live broadcast, you’ll find each new episode added to ABC’s catch-up service (opens in new tab) a day after it first airs. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, then you can even watch for FREE a week after they air – no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch A Million Little Things without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV (opens in new tab) because it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC – a channel some of its rivals don't offer. It's also one of the most comprehensive cable replacements, with its entry-level Pro plan boasting over 140 channels for a very reasonable $74.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal (opens in new tab). You could also watch A Million Little Things online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it the show live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, you can catch new episodes next day with a standard Hulu plan, which also offers a 30-day free trial. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and A Million Little Things season 5 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch A Million Little Things online from outside your country

If you're abroad when A Million Little Things season 5 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream A Million Little Things online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch A Million Little Things season 5 from abroad

How to watch A Million Little Things season 5 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) A Million Little Things will air weekly on Canada’s W Network, beginning on Wednesday, February 8 at 10pm ET/PT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Global TV’s online platform (opens in new tab) the day after they air, and with no login details required for the first 7 days. You can also currently watch the first four seasons here at no cost, without having to provide your cable details. You can also purchase the STACKTV add-on channel (opens in new tab) as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. That will provide programming from the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, Global Television, and Adult Swim too. Prime membership costs CA$9.99 a month, and Stack TV will add an additional $12.99 to your bill – but both offer free trials (opens in new tab), which you could use to watch A Million Little Things season 5 online for free. If you're not in Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

Can I watch A Million Little Things online in the UK?

Sadly for fans of family dramas like This is Us, A Million Little Things doesn’t have a broadcaster or dedicated streaming home yet in the UK. Perhaps it will arrive on Disney Plus as some point, which is where it’s currently distributed for German viewers. Travelling out of the country? You don’t have to be left wondering how this popular ABC series will end. Download a VPN (opens in new tab) to amend your IP address to the one you’d have back home. That will overcome geo-blocks and allow you to watch A Million Little Things no matter where you are.

