Carballes Baena vs Djokovic live stream: how to watch Australian Open tennis online

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 17: 8.15pm AEDT/ 10.15pm NZDT / 9.15am GMT / 4.15am ET / 1.15pm PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Carballes Baena vs Djokovic live stream: preview

Novak Djokovic is back at Melbourne Park and ready to take on Spanish star Roberto Carballes Baena in this Australian Open 2023 first round clash. His return to the tournament sees him looking to notch up a record-extending 10th Aussie Open title, having missed last year's competition after his visa was cancelled amid controversy surrounding his COVID vaccination.

With Roger Federer now out of the picture, the 35-year-old will also be looking to draw level with fellow GOAT candidate Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam count. The Serbian is currently on 21 titles, one behind his Spanish rival.

Read on to find out how to watch a Carballes Baena vs Djokovic live stream from anywhere - and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

Djokovic's first hurdle is 29-year-old outsider Roberto Carballes Baena. Currently ranked 71st in the world, the Tenerife-born star doesn't look a good bet for pulling off a shock. He has lost all nine of his previous encounters against Top 10 opposition.

This match will mark the second time these two players have faced each other, with their 2019 US Open match up going Djokovic's way in straight sets. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Carballes Baena vs Djokovic 2023 Australian Open live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Carballes Baena vs Djokovic live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch Australian Open 2023 for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). That means viewers can also fire up a free Aussie Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australian Open on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Play between Carballes Baena and Djokovic is expected to start no earlier than 8.15pm AEDT on Tuesday evening at the Rod Laver Arena. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch an Australian Open live stream from overseas

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the Australian Open.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Australian Open live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Australian Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Carballes Baena vs Djokovic: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, ESPN has the broadcasting rights to the 2023 Australian Open. Play is set to start between Carballes Baena and Djokovic no earlier than 4.15am ET / 1.15pm PT. Stream Australian Open 2023 live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Carballes Baena vs Djokovic: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus. The first serve of this clash between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Carballes Baena is expected to be delivered at around 9.15am GMT on Tuesday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Australian Open 2023 and watch tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Australian Open 2023 on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Play is set to start between Carballes Baena and Djokovic no earlier than 4.15am ET / 1.15pm PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Carballes Baena vs Djokovic: live stream tennis in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch the Australian Open on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Play between Carballes Baena and Djokovic is set to start no earlier than 10.15pm NZDT. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

Australian Open schedule 2023

Monday, January 16

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, January 17

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, January 18

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, January 19

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Friday, January 20

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, January 21

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Sunday, January 22

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, January 23

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, January 24

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, January 25

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, January 26

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Friday, January 27

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, January 28

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, January 29

Final - Men's Singles