Australia vs Samoa live stream: how to watch Rugby League World Cup final online from anywhere

Australia's hold on the Paul Barrière Trophy makes a mockery of every team in any sport that has ever been described as dominant. The Kangaroos have reached 15 consecutive Rugby League World Cup finals and won 11 of them, a run that stretches back 65 years, but what first-time finalists Samoa lack in numbers they more than make up for with romance. It's David vs Goliath but David's already taken down one giant, so read on to find out how to watch an Australia vs Samoa live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the Rugby League World Cup final for FREE.

Australia vs Samoa live stream Date: Saturday, November 19 Kick-off time: 4pm GMT (local) / 11am ET / 8am PT / 3am AEDT / 5am NZDT Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live streams: Fite (opens in new tab) (US, CA) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Mal Meninga is able to name the same side that edged out New Zealand last weekend in one of the all-time great rugby league games. The Kangaroos had to come from behind to see off their trans-Tasman rivals, with Cameron Murray providing the decisive breakthrough. One more try would see Josh Addo-Carr set a new record for a single World Cup, but with Valentine Holmes also on the verge of history, might the allure of personal accolades distract from the big picture?

Matt Parish has been forced into one change, with Chanel Harris-Tavita replacing Fa'amanu Brown, who was concussed after a clash of heads during Samoa's sensational victory over tournament hosts England. They've won countless admirers on their path to the final – remember, they suffered a 60-6 humiliation at the hands of England in the curtain-raiser – but can they summon one last herculean effort to write their names into the history books?

With the showdown between half-backs Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai set to serve as the centrepiece of a rollcall of Penrith-on-Penrith, teammate-on-teammate, friend-on-friend clashes all over the pitch, this looks set to be a classic. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Australia vs Samoa live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch the Rugby League World Cup final for FREE in the UK.

How to watch a FREE Australia vs Samoa live stream for the Rugby League World Cup

(opens in new tab) The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that the Australia vs Samoa live is being shown on free-to-air BBC One. Coverage starts at 3.30pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a 4pm kick-off. The women's final is on right before it. That also means you'll be able to watch the Rugby League World Cup final live on the network's streaming service BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Rugby World Cup 2021 final free from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Australia vs Samoa from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream the Rugby League World Cup final in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch Australia vs Samoa like you would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs Samoa from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Kangaroos vs Samoa: live stream Rugby League World Cup final in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugby league fans Down Under can watch the Kangaroos vs Samoa on Fox Sports and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The only catch is that the Rugby League World Cup final is set to start at 3am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Coverage starts at 2.10am. UK citizen away from home? Remember that license fee payers can watch the Rugby World Cup final free on the BBC (opens in new tab) by using a VPN from abroad.

How to watch Australia vs Samoa: live stream Rugby League World Cup final in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) It's best known for its coverage of combat sports, but streaming service Fite (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the 2021 Rugby League World Cup final in the US. You can live stream Australia vs Samoa via a $29.99 one-off pay per view fee. The game kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Saturday morning, and Fite's coverage gets underway at 9.50am ET / 6.50am PT. UK citizen away from home? Remember that license fee payers can watch the Rugby League World Cup 2021 free on the BBC by using a VPN from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Rugby League World Cup final: live stream Australia vs Samoa in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's the same story across the border, with Australia vs Samoa also being shown on Fite (opens in new tab) in Canada. However, it's way cheaper to watch the Rugby League World Cup final in Canada, where the PPV costs US$14.99. Coverage begins at 9.50am ET / 6.50am PT on Saturday morning, ahead of kick-off at 11am ET / 8am PT. Outside of Canada and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above.

How to watch a Rugby League World Cup live stream in New Zealand