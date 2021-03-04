Amazon Prime Video Watch Party: How to watch Prime Video with all your friends

Want to throw your own Amazon Prime Video party? The pandemic kind of put a pin in movie-night: no more getting the gang together to share the chills of the latest thriller over a bowl of salted popcorn. But streaming services quickly found ways to recreate the communal movie-going experience.

Netflix has Teleparty, Disney Plus has Groupwatch, and in July 2020 Amazon launched Amazon Prime Video Watch Party. Now, regardless of lockdown or social distancing measures, you can watch your favorite Amazon Originals, films, and TV dramas with people across the country, while exchanging your shock, snarky comments and amazement through the chat box.

What is Amazon Prime Video Party?

To begin with, it’s a great way to keep film fun. An Amazon Prime Video subscription will let you invite up to 100 people to join a Watch Party, and at no extra cost. There are thousands of Prime Video titles to view together, from recent releases to familiar favorites across TV and film. Participants must be Amazon Prime members to join however; unless you’re watching a bought or rented title, in which case all attendees need to have purchased it.

After being sent the link to enter the Watch Party, viewers can chat through the text box as the film plays in real-time, messaging their “LOL” reactions and built-in “OMG” emojis. Playback is controlled by the host, so they’ll pause, rewind, fast-forward and press play for everyone (which could make them potential toilet-break tyrants). But at least audio and subtitle settings can be adjusted individually.

Although the host can create a Watch Party from another country, they’d need to login using their home Amazon account, e.g., Amazon.com for a US member. Meanwhile, only those that are subscribed to the same Amazon region as the host would be eligible to join.

How to use the Amazon Prime Video Party feature

The hardest part is agreeing on what to watch. There’re no plug-ins to install, so it’s plain sailing really:

Select the movie or TV episode you want to watch and then click on the Watch Party icon Enter the name or alias you’d like to use while chatting, then select Create Watch Party Invite your friends. Share the link via email, FB, or Twitter (or copy to a third-party app) Start watching and chatting! The host will be in charge of playing and pausing the film

While you can get Amazon Prime Video on Roku, as well as watching Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast and other devices, at the moment Watch Party is only compatible with web browsers (with the exception of Safari), so media streaming devices, gaming consoles, Smart TVs etc., aren’t supported.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What can I watch with Amazon Prime Video Party?

Amazon Prime Video has almost 13,000 titles, and if it has a Prime logo on it, or is available to rent or buy, then you can create an Amazon Prime Video Party and arrange a virtual gathering.

If you want to re-visit older movies with loved ones, or share in the excitement of brand-new releases, it’s all here. There’s loads of third-party content: nostalgic classics Dazed and Confused and The Monster Squad, indie hits The Last Black Man in San Francisco and High Life, and high-propane blockbusters like Rambo and Marvel’s Studios The Avengers.

Then there’s a brilliant collection of Amazon Originals, including the Golden Globe-winning comedy, you can watch Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm, thrilling superhero drama The Boys, Fleabag, Hunters, and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology. And if you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, there a great selection of titles to rent, currently including Zootopia, Spider Man: Far From Home, and Tenet.

Content you can’t create a Watch Party for though? Amazon Channels, live programming, and IMDB TV.