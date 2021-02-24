Amazon Prime Video on Roku: How to get it and start watching now

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular streaming services on the market, which is why it'll be important to many knowing how to watch Amazon Prime Video on Roku.

Giving its subscribers access to a broad range of movies and TV shows, including many exclusively created for Prime Video, there are several devices through which you can access Amazon Prime Video, including the range of players produced by Roku. Want to know how to install the streaming service on your Roku device? Our guide will tell you everything you need to know about accessing Amazon Prime Video on Roku.

Is Amazon Prime Video on Roku yet?

Yes, it is possible to access Amazon Prime Video on Roku, gaining access to all its content via any Roku device, whether you own the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Ultra, or Roku's 4K streaming device, the Roku Premiere.

You will need a Prime Video subscription in order to watch most of the content, though many movies and series are available to rent or buy individually without a subscription.

How to install Amazon Prime Video on Roku

The Prime Video app—or channel, as Roku calls its apps—does not come pre-installed on Roku devices, but it is not a difficult task to install it. Here's how:

Press the Home button on the Roku remote.

Select Streaming Channels, then select Search Channels.

Search Prime Video and select Add Channel.

After the app is installed, select it on the list of installed channels on the home screen.

If you already have an Amazon Prime Video account, you need to enter your credentials the first time you open the app, or use a code that it will give you to register via another device.

To login via another device, visit: https://amazon.com/code

Otherwise, you can set up an account at this stage.

Now that you’re logged in, you can start browsing the content on offer.

What can I watch on Amazon Prime Video with Roku?

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, there's a lot of choice for some of Amazon Prime Video's best shows. You should consider watching The Boys. Based on Garth Ennis’s comic book series, this is a dark twist on the superhero genre, set in a world in which corrupt heroes take corporate sponsorship and cause more harm than good.

Another great series is The Expanse, a thrilling sci-fi series set during a Cold War-esque conflict between Earth, Mars, and the struggling miners of the asteroid belt.

If you like comedy, you must watch Fleabag, a British series written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a promiscuous but damaged young woman attempting to navigate London life.

There’s also a wide selection of movies to watch. A recent highlight is Greenland, a disaster movie in which Gerard Butler and his family must escape the destruction caused by a comet strike. Another great choice is Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s excellent high school comedy about two girls who decide that their last day of high school is the day to start partying.

What other streaming services are available with Roku?

If Amazon Prime Video isn’t enough for you, you might want to look at the other streaming services available, including:

What other devices can I watch Amazon Prime Video on?

If you don’t have a Roku device but want to watch Amazon Prime Video, there are several other devices that you can access it on, including most smart TVs, as well as being able to get Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast, Apple TV, and Sky Q. Gaming consoles like PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. Of course, you'll also be able to download the app onto iOS and Android smartphones, as well as on your Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick devices.