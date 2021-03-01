Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast: how to get it and start watching now

Did you know you could access Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast? One of the world’s most watched streaming services is available through the popular streaming dongle, Chromecast - and it’s a match made in heaven, making it easier than ever to watch Amazon Prime Video on just about any TV.

Chromecast is an incredibly simple to use and portable device, and once you download the Prime Video app to an iOS or Android device, you can start watching your favorite shows in minutes—wherever you are. Read on to find out how to get started.

Is Amazon Prime Video streaming on Chromecast yet?

Yes, but it hasn’t always been easy. Now all you need to do is download the app, plug in your Chromecast, and off you go.

Before, a dongle feud between Amazon and Google made the process a lot more difficult. You were only able to stream Prime Video through the Chrome browser on your desktop, and if you wanted to use a smartphone or tablet, you had to install the Google Home app first.

It was a highly convoluted process. Thankfully, Google and Amazon have settled their differences and compatibility is no longer an issue.

How to install Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast

The very first thing you need to do is install the Amazon Prime Video app on your device. Open it, then select the Cast icon and the Chromecast device that you want to stream from.

Make sure your device (plus Google Play Services for Android devices), Prime Video app, and Chromecast are up to date, and that both your device and Chromecast are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Next, choose something to watch. You'll see the name of the title appear on the display of the screen your Chromecast is streaming to and you're good to go.

You can also download the Prime Video app to a Chromecast connected to Google TV and use the device's remote control to navigate Prime Video. Be aware, you can't use Chromecast for streaming via the Prime Video app on an Amazon Fire tablet.

Of course, if you haven't already, you should also get yourself signed up to Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What can I watch on Amazon Prime Video with Chromecast?

Amazon Prime Video is a leading streaming service, and there are hundreds of movies and TV shows to choose from. As well as content from other channels and networks - like the addictive reality TV show Below Deck - the service hosts Amazon's original content.

Amazon Studios has produced some stand-out shows and movies in recent years, like the alternate-reality wartime thriller The Man in the High Castle, and Sacha Baron Coen's controversial second helping of the Borat series - yep, you can watch Borat 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

On top of this, you can watch other dedicated channels such as StarPlayz, MGM, and the Discovery Channel. Sports fans can even enjoy live streaming of major events like the Australian Open.

What other streaming services are available on Chromecast?

If Amazon Prime Video isn’t enough for you, you might want to look at the other streaming services available, including:

Netflix

HBO Max

Google Play

YouTube TV

BBC iPlayer

Rakuten TV

(Image credit: Google )

What other devices can I watch Amazon Prime Video on?

There are plenty of ways to watch Amazon Prime Video as well as on Chromecast. You can get Amazon Prime Video on Roku. Of course, it's also available to watch on Amazon's very own streaming device, the Amazon Fire Stick. You'll also be able to download the Prime Video app to iOS and Android devices, as well as being able to access it via most Smart TVs.