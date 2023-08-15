Vitamix vs. Nutribullet: we put them head-to-head

Whether you’re blitzing shakes, creating smoothies or crushing ice, owning one of the best blenders is essential, but choosing between the hundreds of models available is a pretty daunting task. So, we’re comparing two big name blender brands to help you out.

Nutribullet and Vitamix are both big players in the blender market. But they have some noticeable differences - especially when it comes to price.

So, can you get great features and functionality from a cheaper model like the Nutribullet Blender Combo , or do you need to splash out on an expensive option like the Vitamix A3500 ?

Here we’re comparing the two brands on range, price, features and accessories to give you all the information you need to decide which will be best for you. And don’t forget to read up on how to clean a blender as well as how to use a blender .

Vitamix vs Nutribullet: range

When it comes to full size blenders, Nutribullet has a limited range of just two models; the Nutribullet Blender and the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender. Both of these can be bought as a standalone blender or in a Combo bundle with personal blending cups included.

Vitamix, on the other hand, has several full-size blenders to choose from; so many in fact, that they’re divided into various ranges. The Ascent series features the A3500, the A3300, the A2500 and the A2300. Not every model is available worldwide, but this is the brand's largest and most premium range. Namely because of the self-detect technology that means you can buy and use various accessories with the Ascent series, including small blending bowls and personal blending cups.

The Vitamix Explorian series comprises just two blenders; the E310 and E320. Of this range the E310 is the most widely available worldwide, but it features a smaller capacity than the models in the Ascent series. Unlike the Ascent series, the Explorian series doesn’t offer a range of optional accessories.

In between the Ascent series and the Explorian series is the Venturist blender which appears to be a standalone model and is available in the US and the UK. It offers the large capacity seen in the Ascent series along with the self-detect technology, but at a slightly lower price tag.

As the name would suggest, the Legacy series features older models. Meanwhile the Propel series offers blenders with preset blending programs, but these two ranges are only available in the US.

Coming back to Nutribullet, we can’t overlook the impressive range of personal blenders on offer from the brand since these single serve blenders are the brand's bread and butter.

Nutribullet offers a range of blenders named after the wattage of the appliance. So the Nutribullet 600 Series is a 600W personal blender, the 900 Series is a more powerful 900W and so on.

The most widely-available models include the 600, 900, 1000, 1200W options, but availability varies slightly by country. There’s even a battery operated portable blender called the Nutribullet GO . Vitamix, however, doesn’t currently offer any standalone personal blenders for comparison.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet: price

The Vitamix E310 costs $350/ £429/ AU$699 and this is the cheapest Vitamix you can buy in the UK and Australia. In the US, however, there’s a very basic entry-level model called the Vitamix ONE which costs just $250.

But this entry-level Vitamix looks very pricey in comparison to what’s on offer from Nutribullet. The Nutribullet Blender costs just $109.95 / £99.99. Even the brand's Smart Touch Blender, which is its top-of-the-range full size blender costs just $170 / £200.

Conversely, you can expect to pay $650 / £749 / AU$1,699 for the Vitamix Ascent A3500 which is the top-of-the-range option from Vitamix. As the home of Vitamix, in the US there are also reconditioned blenders available on the website, so you can bag yourself a Vitamix at a slightly reduced cost if you keep an eye on the site. But still, you’re unlikely to get anything as affordable as a Nutribullet blender

Vitamix offers bundles that include some of the optional accessories such as blending jars, personal cup blenders and even a food processor attachment. These bundles vary by country but can go as high as $900 / £849 / AU$2,409.

In comparison, Nutribullet’s bundles will cost a significantly more palatable $150 / £150 / AU$270 for the Nutribullet Combo and $177 / £200 / AU$330 for the Nutribullet Smart Touch Combo.

And while there’s no direct comparison to Vitamix, it’s worth pointing out that you can bag yourself one of Nutribullets single serve personal blenders for as little as $62 / £70 / AU$100. Although unlike a full size blender, these can only be used for single portions of drinks like smoothies and shakes.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet: features

Nutribullet full-size blenders offer three simple blending speeds. Whereas Vitamix blenders offer around 10 blending speeds. So with a Vitamix blender there’s more scope to fine tune the degree to which something gets blitzed.

The Nutribullet blender doesn’t offer any preset blending programs, but the brand's Smart Touch blender comes with four presets. These include soups, purees, frozen drinks and smoothies.

Vitamix has a similar approach when it comes to presets. The premium Ascent A3500 has four blending programs plus a cleaning program. However, the vast majority of Vitamix models don’t offer preset programs at all.

In terms of controls, most Vitamix blenders have chunky switches and a big central knob to control the blending speed. The Nutribullet Smart Touch blender has a touch screen display, while the cheaper Nutribullet blender has flat, streamlined push button controls.

In general Nutribullet blenders are more curvy, which when coupled with the flat controls, gives them a more streamlined appearance. Whereas Vitamix blenders have an angular style that kind of makes them look more gutsy and professional.

The standout feature of the Vitamix blenders is the self-detect technology. It’ll detect what type of accessory you’re using and adjust the settings and speeds accordingly. But surprisingly at 1500W the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender offers a slightly more powerful motor than the premium Vitamix Ascent A3500 which is rated at 1400W.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet: accessories

Nutribullet’s main blending jar is 64oz/ 1.85 liter, which is a fair bit bigger than the standard 48 oz/1.4 liter blending jar that’s supplied with some Vitamix models. Although the Vitamix Ascent range is supplied with a larger capacity 64oz/ 2 liter jar.

What’s more, Vitamix offers a variety of optional blending jars for different purposes. There’s one with an ‘Aer’ disc for whipping and even one with a blade configuration designed for dry goods - which is quite unusual for a blender.

Nutribullets compatible accessories are simple personal blending cups with a blade attachment and lid for making smoothies to-go. Depending on the country you’re in and the combo bundle you buy, there are different size cups ranging from 20oz - 32 oz or 500ml - 900ml.

The optional accessories and attachments available from Vitamix are significantly more varied and versatile. The biggest range of accessories is linked to the Ascent series. The options include an 80z/ 225ml blending bowl for chopping smaller foods like nuts and garlic. There’s also a 20oz/ 600ml blending cup for making smoothies to go. Only US customers can get their hands on the 12 cup food processor attachment. It comes with slicing and shredding discs as well as a chopping blade.

It’s worth pointing out though that while Nutribullet doesn’t offer a food processor attachment, it does offer a standalone food processor which is incredibly affordable.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet: verdict

One of the biggest differences between the two brands is price. And if budget is a driving factor in your decision then Nutribullet will be the brand for you. There really is no comparison since even the top-of-the-range Nutribullet is significantly cheaper than the most budget friendly Vitamix.

Keen cooks – and those looking for something more refined – will no doubt enjoy the 10 blending speeds offered on most Vitamix blenders. By the same token, this professional style blender looks like it means business and serious chefs might prefer the look of this on their counter.

If you’re looking for a blender with a variety of accessory options, Vitamix is the brand with the biggest range. And that means its blenders are hugely more versatile. The option to add a whisking jar or a small chopper for nuts means you can get this one appliance to work incredibly hard, and it’ll earn its place in your kitchen.

The choice will ultimately come down to whether you’ll use a Vitamix enough to warrant the price tag. Or will the more budget friendly Nutribullet fulfil all of your needs?